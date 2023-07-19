Emefiele: Coalition warns against detention of perceived enemies of APC govt

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and a coalition of civil society groups, known as the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs), have jointly called on President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate his commitment to democracy by putting an end to the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) practice of detaining suspected political enemies without trial. They criticized the use of bogus allegations to keep individuals indefinitely detained, citing the case of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and his treatment by the previous administration under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The CNPP and CNCSOs emphasized that subjecting Emefiele to similar treatment as that of Col. Sambo Dasuki, the former National Security Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, would undermine President Tinubu’s credibility and his stated commitment to upholding the rule of law. They argued that the charges against Emefiele, which accused him of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, were reminiscent of tactics employed by the APC government since 2015 to detain citizens without trial.

Referring to Dasuki’s case, the groups highlighted how he was held in detention without trial, and when granted bail by the court in September 2015, the APC government rejected it. The CNPP and CNCSOs condemned such actions as politically motivated and aimed at incarcerating perceived political enemies indefinitely.

Advising President Tinubu not to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, the coalition urged him to refrain from adopting the undemocratic and anti-rule of law measures employed by the APC government. They specifically mentioned the cases of Emefiele and the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, as examples of detention without trial that should not be associated with any democratic leader.

Meanwhile, the Arewa Council of Chiefs in Lagos also called for the immediate release of Alhaji Aminu Idris Yaro, the Sarkin Hausawa, Lagos, and his wife, who were reportedly held incommunicado by the Department of State Services (DSS) following their invitation for questioning. The council expressed concern over the alleged connection between Yaro’s detention and the ongoing investigation of former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. They demanded Yaro’s release or access to his lawyer, highlighting that the prolonged detention exceeded the legally allowed 24-hour period and went against traditional rulership principles and the Arewa community’s sensibilities.