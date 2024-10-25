Emefiele Awarded N99.9m Contracts Without Bidding Process – Witness

Share

Following the ongoing trial of the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, a prosecution witness, Stephen Salau Gana, disclosed before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, that contracts were awarded to April 16 16 Investment Limited without a competitive bidding process.

The contract which, according to the witness valued at N99.9 million, was for vehicle supply to the CBN.

Gana, who led the CBN Procurement Office during Emefiele’s tenure, testified that April 16 16 Investment Limited, owned by CBN staff member Sa’adatu Ramalan Yero, did not meet any of the CBN’s standard conditions for direct procurement, such as being a sole distributor or manufacturer.

READ ALSO:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Emefiele on amended 20-count charges.

The charges include conspiracy, breach of trust, and obtaining by false pretenses, related to a $6.2 million alleged fraud.

Justice Hamza Mu’azu has set November 13, 2024, for the trial’s continuation.

Share

Please follow and like us: