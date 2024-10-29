Emefiele Asked Me Not To Acknowledge Money Collected For Him – Witness

Share

Monday Osazuwa, the first prosecution witness in the trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Gover nor Godwin Emefiele, yesterday told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that he was instructed not to keep records of the money he collected on Emefiele’s behalf.

During cross-examination, the dispatch told Justice Rahman Oshodi that Emefiele had directed him to avoid documentation of the cash transactions, which were reportedly in multi-million-dollar amounts.

Emefiele, who is facing charges including abuse of office and money laundering amounting to $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion, allegedly asked Osazuwa to collect cash in varying amounts from different sources and deliver it directly to his residence or to a second defendant Henry Omoile when he was absent.

Osazuwa’s testimony also highlighted his previous role at a new generation bank, which he left to join the CBN, where he became a senior supervisor.

While he noted that keeping transaction records was standard, he stated that he had not done so in this case due to Emefiele’s specific instructions.

