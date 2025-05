Share

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has approached the Court of Appeal Abuja seeking to overturn a judgment granting the government full control of a substantial estate in Abuja comprising 753 housing units.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last week obtained a court order to seize the estate, situated in the Lokogoma district of Abuja. The estate was earlier linked and recovered from an unnamed former government official.

