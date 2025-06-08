Emeakayi: Nigeria’s Current Security Challenges Are New

Share

Since January this year, the Anambra State government, has been battling security challenges. The Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on Community Security and leader of Agunechemba Security Squad, Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, speaks to OKEY MADUFORO, on the fight and other issues

How would you assess security situation in Anambra State since this year?

You, the journalists, should be in a better position to answer that question, because you are resident in the state. Like you said, there were challenges last November and December up to some point in January this year. Before the time under reference, the government of Anambra State and the Governor have been doing a lot in the area of security. But you see, the security challenges that we have in the country, not just Anambra State, is novel and this kind of challenges have never been there before.

As a government, we are doing everything to contain it and to fight insecurity. If it is the conventional armed robbery which we know where they are and how they operate, it would have been different and the communities made it worse and difficult. You don’t even know who they are but they know you. We don’t know who we are pursuing but they know that are pursuing them. Yet, government is doing so much and spending so much to fight insecurity.

In the Igbo proverb, we say if an animal runs rough, you use rough measures or tactics to pursue it and Governor Charles Soludo, in his ingenuity, saw the way things are going and chose to be miles ahead of them and drop the usual way of fighting insecurity, knowing that what we have is different from what used to be.

The state has now put together the Homeland Security laws which have never been before in this country. It is now that some states are beginning to copy from what Anambra State is doing and the Homeland Laws of Anambra State are the initiatives of the governor who introduced them.

This is because when you fight insecurity, insecurity will fight back and security is local. When you look at the Nigeria laws, we have the Criminal Code made by the National Assembly which may not have taken care of the real domestic security challenges.

But go and look at the Homeland laws it deals with the issues and peculiarities in Anambra State. The Governor domesticated the issue of security and to the root of the problem. The bill was signed into law by January and today go and check the records from that day things started changing for the better and the security in Anambra state is improving.

From your study what are the causes of insecurity?

That is what the Homeland Security laws dealt with such as going to the root cause of the problem and the basics and not curing the symptoms but taking care of the root causes. Yes, you said unemployment but it can only lead to increase in crime rate. Poverty could lead to that.

However, if you look at Anambra state you see that Anambra without prejudice to the National security study Anambra naturally is not a place that you talk about so much unemployment.

Before now the people of Anambra state do not rely or depend on government assistance and an average Anambra man or woman prefer and better being self employed

That being the case, you can see that unemployment wouldn’t have been the cause of the kind of insecurity that we have today. Since that is not our pattern or way of life what was our way of life? It is in Anambra that you find this system of Igba Boi known as apprenticeship programme. That is how Anambra grows wealth but today you can hardly see our youths in this scheme. This is our way of life and what makes us tick and it is still there only that we are departing from it.

Now some people are hiding under the cover of religion and traditional practice and started introducing and making our youths to believe that there is no need wasting time in apprenticeship or going to school. That you can get rich quicker by going to prayer houses or going to the Dibia that is native doctors to do Oke-Ite and so the youths have been brain washed and left the things that make us tick.

This is because an apprentice today is a master tomorrow and that master will get new apprentice and that is how we multiply wealth and that how we grow and multiply self-employment. They left it because they have been brain washed by these people that you can get rich quicker and through diabolical means and from there other things followed.

That is why Governor Soludo said that there are three or four things that go together. The get rich quick is connected to drugs, cultism, kidnapping and armed robbery. By the time they go for these rituals and it did not work they try other alternatives because there is nothing like money rituals.

I challenge anyone to come and prove to me that money rituals work and when our youths look at Arthur Ezeh, they want to be richer than him. They want to be richer than Emeka Offor or ABC Orjiako or Obi Jackson or the likes of Obi Cubana. They don’t want to know what and how these people got there and they want it by sudden flight. These people did not fall from the sky or from the moon because they toiled to become who they are today.

When they get disappointed with money rituals they go into Oke-Ite and that means human sacrifice and then to organ harvesting and for you to harvest organ you must kill someone. Deepening this situation is the advertisement on social media and sign posts telling the youths that if the Mgbad a that means victim of fraud do not want to pay, come and I will do it for you and if the Mgbada did not pay within four days come and collect the money that you paid to me.

Then they will get to yahoo which is 419 and that is fraudulent practices and if the young man couldn’t make it they will tell him to go for yahoo plus and you need to upgrade. While all these things were happing nobody talked and everyone kept quiet so that you will not be seen as the bad guy and that was why Gov Charles Soludo is deliberate about the Homeland security laws which takes care of all these vices in Anambra state.

We arrested some of them some time ago and we asked them; what do you do for a living and they said that they press things and that is computer and now yahoo has become jobs and profession and a carrier for our youths.

That is why we say if you know how to make people get rich quicker come and do it for us and let everyone become rich and Anambra needs money and once that is done the state will have no business with the Federal Allocations or going to FAAC or pursing the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

But there is this agitation angle to it that has to do with IPOB?

Without prejudice to the position of the Federal Government on the issue of IPOB, we used to have the original IPOB, because, make no mistake about it, the Igbo are being marginalized and truth be told and be you IPOB or not you are an Igbo person and you are Biafra not by name but by who you are.

If you choose to go to Arroma junction to shout marginalization that is how you want it and another person can choose another method.

We also had the original Eastern Security Network (ESN) because of what the herdsmen are doing to our people and God knows where they came from and they have been killing our people raping our women and destroying our crops so the ESN came into the picture. But just like any good thing, the miscreants must infiltrate the system to rubbish it and that is how the criminal elements joined the IPOB thing and hide under it to cause insecurity in Igbo land.

Today it is kidnaping and before now they profile their possible victims target them and kidnap them but that is no longer the case now. Some of them that were arrested told me that they do not need to waste time investigating who the person. All you need to find out is if the person is from Anambra State.

They told me that even if it is mad man or woman just make sure that he is from Anambra State and once the mad person is kidnapped before the end of the day his family members would contribute millions to secure his release. This is possible because Anambra is the commercial nerve center of the South East and criminals go to where there is money.

But today due to the security architecture put in place by Governor Soludo things are changing and security is something that you feel and touch and people know when they are safe and secured. The last Easter celebration in April there was a mass return that has never been before and it all seemed like the entire Nigeria’ emptied into Anambra state and since then the graph has dropped to almost zero.

But there are still pockets of kidnapping in Anambra State?

You don’t expect them to just go like that because once in a while they try their luck and come out to do something and we are also on the top of the situation. Sometime ago, a group attempted to kidnap some people and in minutes we were there and we circled the area and they got so much heat. Once a red flag is raised, I will know from here and in minutes we are there and what we are doing is not to go after them or go looking for them we prevent it from happing. Also, we have been able to build the trust and confidence of our people and people are coming up to provide information to us.

Don’t you think that it is because of the bunty that government is paying to informants?

In as much as government is ready to pay a lot of people are volunteering to bring information without even being paid. They will tell you that they can now see that the security architecture is working in Anambra state and before now they make it anonymous but now they use their letter headed papers with their real names to send information. The President Generals and the Traditional Rulers would call us and say investigate these people we don’t know what they are doing here in our town.

How about a joint security operation in the five South-East states?

It is for the governors of the South-East to decide but so far, we appreciate or recommend joint security operations. But however laudable or good it may sound, we are not holding the short end of the stick

In Enugu they have their challenges and before now some people in fact a Rev Father said if you go to Enugu their security network is working and it is not working in Anambra, and we know that it has a political undertone but today we have the best security network in the entire South-East, the best tracking device, the best communication device in the South-East.

Now, look at it this way, Anambra is a commercial state where criminals come to stay but today, they are running away from where the money is and going to other states. This is simply because they are no longer comfortable in Anambra State due to the best security architecture put in place by the governor.

Recently, a traditional ruler in Asaba Delta State, has been complaining that the criminals are now in his state while they are running away from Anambra State. My colleagues in other states have been calling me to narrate what is happening in their states and asking why did we in Anambra State chase them to their states. This a testimony of the success of the security architecture that is functional in Anambra State. And you know that before my appointment here I have been a consultant for other states and other towns, so I can tell you the situation because I am deep into it.

Some of these boys from other states told me that they come to Anambra to carry out kidnapping activities and go back to build big houses and make investments and they called them those that went for Olu-Anambra.

The business is called Ije Olu – Anambra and when those that made it come home the youths queue up to be recruited for Ije Olu Anambra and that underscores the wealth in Anambra State that has been their attraction.

All these while don’t you have challenges of threat to your life?

Of course, but they are all cowards. On daily basis, I have been receiving threats to my life, the life of my mother and children and sister. They will call my children and tell them that we know that you are in school. Go and tell your father that we shall kill him if he doesn’t resign from this job, and that they will kill my children. And I tell my children that they have their life to live and if they want to run away from their fatherland because of one coward then it is up to them.

One of them called and told me that he will kill me and burn down my house and I told him that he is a coward by not showing his phone number. I told him please don’t call to tell me, but tell me where to come so that he can kill me since it is me, Kenneth Emeakayi, that he is looking for.

I told him not to burn down the house because it is not my house but my father’s house and that if he burns down the house it would affect other houses owned by my neighbors who are not his target, and he said ‘it appears that you are a very stubborn man.’ I told him that he is a coward and that if he is man enough let him give me an appointment to meet him at any place that he chooses and I will be there.

What’s your word of advice to Anambra people?

My word to Anambra people is to first thank them for the support so far. So far so good it has been wonderful. They are awesome people. And I pray them to continue to support Governor Soludo because of you thank a man for the things he has done so far, he will be willing to do more; even God, he expects us to show appreciation.

In the case of Soludo, I am not saying you must appreciate him; he will always tell us that he applied for this job. So, what he needs from us is our support. Just like I have been telling you about this security outfit, if not for the support of Ndi Anambra, I won’t be here. They are the ones supporting us with useful information, we are not spirits.

There is no way I will sit down here or stay in my village in Okija or anywhere else and know what’s happening in Anam town or Orumbanasa. It’s people from there. That is why I keep telling Ndi Anambra that we are all governors; we are all Soludo in all the places. Let us join hands and make Anambra a prosperous and livable state.

As I am asking for their support, we are equally asking for their patience; we not have met all their expectations if they look back definitely, they will agree with us that we may not have arrived at the destination they want us to be but we are no longer where we are have continued to be.

