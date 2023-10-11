Embracing technology to drive investment across capital markets

The advent of technology into various shades of investment has transformed how businesses are transacted in the last few years. Among other things, operators in different sectors have come to realise the importance of tech deployment in what they do, and this has paid off adequately. Not left out in this space are capital markets across Africa as the need to drive investment inflow has necessitated a collaboration between a tech firm, SecondSTAX, and Exchanges to allow for investment inflow.

SecondSTAX initiative

Besides agreements with some Exchanges in the past, SecondSTAX recently announced a new partnership with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to enable institutional investors from across Africa to directly invest into Nigeria’s capital markets. According to the report, the new partnership was established in close collaboration with Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited, a leading capital market holding company in Nigeria active in six principal areas: investment banking, securities trading, asset management, trustee, consulting and financial technology. The report by Africa Business Communities said this joint effort would make it easier for licensed broker-dealers, asset managers, large commercial banks and other institutional investors from across the continent to invest in Nigeria’s premier exchange via SecondSTAX’s transparent, easy-to-use, cloud-based portal. Investors will also be able to invest in their native currencies, making a wider range of assets and opportunities available to more Africans and creating an efficient route to increased wealth on the continent. “Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and its capital markets present some of the most profitable investment opportunities globally. For example, the Lagos bourse ended the year 2020 as World’s Best with a 50 per cent gain, the most since December 2007. “The equity index was also the world leader among the 93 stock indexes tracked by Bloomberg. Some companies listed in the exchange posted a positive return of uprp to 400 percent. However, the siloed nature of the exchanges in Africa meant that only people based in Nigeria were able to access these opportunities,” the report said. SecondSTAX is building technology solutions for investment firms that will power the seamless flow of capital and institutional investment across the continent, and it is consolidating all debt and equity capital markets throughout Africa, making it easier to access opportunities in relevant markets. The platform facilitates transactions by securely and efficiently routing orders onto existing mature capital markets infrastructure in complete compliance with local regulations. As a result, African investment firms are empowered to do more for their clients and have the opportunity to earn more for them selves.

Prior partnerships

The company already has partnerships with the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), driving investment into these exchanges from across the continent. Along with new investment opportunities into Nigeria’s capital markets, this partnership will also make it easier for institutional investors from Nigeria to invest into other capital markets that are available on the SecondSTAX platform. Following the NGX launch, access to the service will initially be restricted to Qualified Institutional Investors who are able to place minimum trade orders of $10,000.00 (or the equivalent value in NGN). Over time, this limit will be reduced to extend services to other customers. According to Eugene Tawiah, CEO and co-founder of SecondSTAX, “our aim is to integrate all the capital markets across Africa to enable more seamless investment flows and this partnership with the Nigerian Exchange Limited represents a major milestone on our journey. Nigeria’s capital markets are full of lucrative opportunities that have until now been out of reach to institutional investors outside the country. At the same time, Nigeria’s institutional investors have largely found it challenging to invest into other capital markets across the continent. This partnership addresses both problems and we are excited to see how investors take advantage of the opportunities that abound across the continent.” Temi Popoola, CEO, Nigerian Exchange Limited, commends SecondSTAX for its visionary solution to drive institutional investments across Africa. “This closely aligns with our ongoing efforts to foster innovation and growth in our market through initiatives such as the African Exchanges Linkage Project, which aims to integrate capital markets in the continent; and our partnership with Afreximbank’s Pan African Payments Settlement System (PAPPS) to facilitate seamless cross-border transactions within the African capital markets. “At NGX, we remain committed to fostering inclusive growth and are open to collaborating with more capital market innovators to stimulate participation and investment in the Nigerian and African capital market. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership with SecondSTAX will unlock and the positive impact it will have on the continent”. Ike Chioke, Group Managing Director of Afrinvest, said “As a leading capital marketing holding company, we are always at the forefront of driving innovations that grow Nigeria’s capital market. We are delighted to be in partnership with SecondSTAX to enable more opportunities to drive capital inflows into Nigeria’s capital markets and increase investment options for investors in Nigeria.”

Optimisation

Prior to the engagement with Nigerian Exchange (NGX), SecondSTAX had signed a memorandum of understanding with the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) to support the success of the African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP), which aims to integrate all exchanges across the continent and to facilitate seamless crossborder trading of securities. According to the report, despite having some of the bestperforming stocks and bonds globally, Africa’s exchanges are largely inaccessible to investors outside the jurisdictions where they are domiciled. Over the last decade, African capital markets have experienced tremendous growth, with more than $17 billion raised from 215 IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) and $70 billion raised from FOs (Follow-on Offerings). In addition, more than $246 billion has been raised in debt capital markets, with equity indices peaking at more than 50 per cent growth across major regional exchanges. However, the siloed nature of these exchanges as well as insufficient data on the risk profiles of assets has led to limited access to capital for markets and limited access to highgrowth assets for investors. Unlocking potential The African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) includes 25 securities exchanges serving 37 African countries, working closely with member exchanges to unlock the potential of African capital markets and the economies they serve through training, capacity building, and providing an authoritative information portal on African public markets. SecondSTAX will provide access to its Research Portal for ASEA members, investors, and investment firms across all jurisdictions, giving them a centralized and accessible database of reliable information to underpin investment decisions. ASEA members and the institutional investor community will also have access to SecondSTAX’s Order and Execution Management System (OEMS) which takes the hassle out of booking trades in multiple African exchanges and provides automated straight-through processing, removing the need for additional manual operational overheads involved in accessing and executing orders across various capital markets in Africa.

The agreement will also include access to SecondSTAX’s KYC portal to streamline the necessary first step for investors to book trades in other markets outside their domiciled region and the SecondSTAX Liquidity Providers Portal which aggregates licensed foreign exchange providers across multiple markets including Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), effectively along with tools to measure (in real-time) the speed to deliver each transaction versus the rates of each transaction (per liquidity provider). Commenting on the agreement, Thapelo Tsheole, President of ASEA, said: “A major priority for us is to improve the efficiency and liquidity of Africa’s securities exchanges and this partnership with SecondSTAX will enable us to do that. We are looking forward to working closely with their team and leveraging their technical capabilities and solutions to drive our common goal of enhancing capital inflows into Africa as a means of driving more economic growth across the continent.”

Last line

Eugene Tawiah, CEO and cofounder of SecondSTAX said: “ASEA’s objectives with AELP align perfectly with what we are trying to achieve as a company, so this partnership makes a lot of sense for us. We have a lot of confidence in the solutions that we have built, and we are excited to play a key role in the success of the project and drive more growth and efficiency in Africa’s capital markets.”