Embracing Mutual Funds As Alternative Investment Platform

For many Nigerian investors, participation in the stock market begins and ends with buying and selling shares. Yet, as KAYODE OGUNWALE explores, this narrow focus overlooks other viable investment vehicles notably, mutual funds, which could offer investors more stable and rewarding outcomes.

As many people are still afraid of investing their money in the Nigeria stock market due to previous experiences or fear of the unknown that can make them lose their money, there are other investment options in the market which are reliable and give better returns without any stress.

One thing is very clear in investing in the market; it is the fact that many of the players in the nation’s capital market are risk aversive. Apart from this, many of them investing in capital market are buying shares and nothing more but investing in capital market is beyond holding equities of companies. But, there are other investment options in the market beyond buying shares.

Mutual funds as others call it are other investment options available to investors in the market. A mutual fund is a vehicle that allows investors to contribute money into a common fund, which is then managed by professional fund managers. Each investor owns units in the fund, representing a proportional interest in the overall portfolio.

What Mutual Fund is About?

Mutual funds or collective investment schemes provides investment window of opportunities for low net worth investors to pool their funds together to buy listed shares or other instruments in the financial markets or other viable investment avenues.

Under the scheme, funds are pooled together from a group of people and invested in stocks, bonds, properties, money market instruments, cash and other securities on behalf of the investors. Mutual funds became visible in the Nigerian financial market in the early 1990s with banks acting principally as funds managers. Mutual funds have served as an optimal instrument for millions of people and entities across the globe seeking to improve wealth.

Investing pooled funds from numerous investors in a range of diversified assets, mutual funds have become a leading financial security worldwide. Enabling individuals to participate in the market without extensive expertise. Mutual funds have become increasingly important to financial markets, with the number of open-end funds worldwide increasing by almost 60 per cent from 2011 to 2023.

In terms of the regional distribution of mutual fund assets, almost half are concentrated in the US alone. The popularity of mutual funds may be tied to the level of benefits received by participating investors. Entrusting finances to leading fund managers allows wider access to global financial instruments and markets and has also led to further improved asset diversification and overall performance.

Mutual Fund Types

The funds come in varieties of forms with specific investment channels and benefits. It includes Balance Funds, Money Market Fund, Gilt Funds and Sector Specific Funds. Balanced Funds provide both growth and regular income as the funds invest both in equities and fixed income securities in the proportion indicated in the offer document.

On the other hand, Money Market Funds are also income funds, which provide easy liquidity preservation of capital and moderate income. Sector Specific Funds, as the name implies, are invests in securities of only those sectors or industries as specified in the offer documents like health, banking and petroleum sectors.

The returns on these funds are dependent on the performance of the respective sectors. Experts say that Mutual Funds is moderated by a manager who sponsors, manages and are administers such fund according to the investment policy. As jointly owned funds, contributors are allotted units that commensurate with

Money Market Funds are also income funds, which provide easy liquidity preservation of capital and moderate income

the amount invested. Mutual Funds also provide investors the benefit of flexibility and convenience as contributors have the choice of opting for either an open-ended or a closeended scheme. Experts say that there is no minimum or maximum time frame for participating in an open-ended scheme as a contributor enters and exit anytime he wants.

Mutual Fund’s Suitability for the Nigerian Market

According to financial experts, mutual funds remain a veritable and potent instrument for mobilising large segment of the people. They say this is more compelling giving the expansive nature of the Nigerian capital market and Nigerians’ recent awareness in using the market for long-term savings. Experts said that sustained awareness about the potential of the unit trust schemes would arouse the interest of various stakeholders in the society to be involved in the in the capital market.

Benefits of Investing in Mutual Fund

There are some benefits inherent in unit trust or mutual funds that investors in other investment options don’t get. For an individual to maintain his own portfolio of investments, he needs to be up to date with market information and sentiments. In today’s sophisticated financial markets, this means having to embrace a wide range of information from different sources.

For many retail investors, this is difficult, if not impossible and at times, very frustrating. So, investing in unit trusts transfers most of the necessary investing know-how to fund managers who are professionals. In addition to this, there are a number of other substantial benefits of investing in unit trusts that should be noted.

Affordability

Affordability is one of the known characteristics of mutual fund the world over. Investors can start investing with small amount of money. But, whether the same thing holds in Nigeria is the question. For most of the funds, the minimum amount any one can invest is N50,000. To high net worth investors, this may not mean much but for many Nigerian retail investors investing N50,000 in unit trust may be a big money.

Diversification

Rather than concentrating an investment portfolio of one or two investments or shares, a portfolio of market securities can be held through a single investment in a unit trust. The beauty of this is that the wider the spread of investments, the less volatile the investment returns will be. In simple terms, investment in unit trusts means diversification of risk. In, other words, investing in unit trust provides an opportunity of “not putting all one’s eggs in one basket.”

Liquidity

Most investors prefer their investment to be liquid. That is, they can easily buy and sell without difficulties. Unit trusts provide this benefit as they can be easily bought and sold. An excellent return that cannot be turned to cash at will does not necessarily mean a good investment as poor liquidity constitutes an additional risk factor for the investor.

Investment Exposure

For individual investors, it is sometimes difficult to gain exposure to a particular asset class. For instance, if an investor with N50,000 wants to gain exposure to the Nigerian property market, global equity markets and the Nigerian bond market, it would be impossible to simultaneously hold a direct investment portfolio in all of these markets.

Last line

With unit trust investments, it is possible to spread one’s money around to all of these asset classes at the same time, so that the investor can gain the investment exposure he requires.