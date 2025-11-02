Embracing Consensus: APC’s Strategy For Regaining Power In Osun’s 2026 Election

As Osun State gears up for the 2026 governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) faces the critical challenge of regaining power from the incumbent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while projecting a united front to voters.

A proven strategy in similar contexts, such as Ekiti State, is the selection of a consensus candidate. This method has fostered party cohesion and boosted electoral outcomes elsewhere, making it a viable option for Osun APC to explore.

The Ekiti example offers valuable lessons. In the lead-up to the 2026 governorship election, the APC effectively rallied around Biodun Oyebanji after several aspirants withdrew, creating a de facto consensus that minimized internal divisions.

This unity projected strength to the electorate, contributing to the party’s victory and avoiding the fractures that often plague competitive primaries.

Osun APC confronts a parallel situation today. With over a dozen aspirants including prominent figures like Otunba Iyiola Omisore, Senator Babajide Omoworare and Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji competing for the ticket, the risk of factionalism and bitterness looms large, potentially weakening the party’s prospects against Governor Ademola Adeleke’s PDP in 2026. Opting for a consensus candidate could avert these pitfalls, allowing the party to present a cohesive image.

This approach aligns seamlessly with the APC’s constitution, which prioritizes consensus building and internal harmony. By embracing it, we honor the party’s core principles.

The advantages are evident. Primarily, it enhances party unity: a single, endorsed candidate signals focus and determination to voters, improving win probabilities. It also minimizes post nomination disputes, which could otherwise drain resources and morale.

Amid this pivotal moment, it’s worth noting that former Governor Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola is actively working to reorganize and strengthen the party as a key leader.

What he deserves is collaborative support to drive progress. Constructive suggestions for his leadership are welcome, but this is no time for attacks on him or other figures. Our emphasis must remain on shared objectives and a decisive APC victory in 2026.

Opponents are eagerly awaiting our missteps. A contentious primary could prove overwhelming for our internal structures, with costs too high to bear. As the proverb warns, when antelopes fight fiercely, they become blind to the approaching lion ready to devour them.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and PDP are hoping for our disarray let’s strategize to thwart them. Fortunately, we boast seasoned gladiators; I urge them to unite and disprove the doomsayers, including those rumored to defect if outcomes don’t favor them.

I call on all Osun APC stakeholders to rally behind a consensus candidate capable of leading us to triumph in 2026. Let’s set aside personal ambitions for the greater good: reclaiming power and advancing Osun State.

The roadmap to success is straightforward unity, consensus, and purposeful action. By following it, we can secure victory.

Through a consensus approach, Osun APC can forge a resilient, unified party ready to tackle the 2026 election and future challenges. The moment for consensus is upon us.