Embrace Yuletide Season with Gorgeous Green Dress

It’s that time of the year, a season laced with so many activities that allows you to put your style game on display.

This is December and a major event that happens in this month is Christmas. Green, gold, white and red are colours associated with Christmas and you cannot go wrong dressed in green for any of the season’s event.

Green is considered as the colour of nature and life. This jewel tone also implies refreshment and prosperity and can give an elegant touch to everything.

It can look good on everyone, no matter your skin tone or hair. This bold tone can be combined with many other hues, like royal blue, mustard yellow, burgundy, as well as with the neutral, pastel and even with metallic hues.

The green shade looks very luxurious, and rich. It is the colour that makes a statement, no matter if you are wearing an emerald green dress, top or just a bag.

Whatever is your style, the green colour can be found on very casual to really elegant dresses to suit your style taste this season. You can easily wear your casual emerald green dresses during the day, without even thinking if you are looking over-the-line.

When it comes to the elegant ones, emerald green dresses look very posh, and glamorous. You will be the main star of all the events that you attend.

If you need a dress for really formal cocktail party, go for green long dress. It is sexy, flattering to your body and very elegant.

TIPS

Green button-down dress is comfy and perfect to wear equally for day and night events. Wear it with elegant flats or high heels.

Green dress in asymmetric cut makes it a very interesting staple to wear. Pair it with the velvet flats, or high heels.

If you wish to have a double elegant effect, wear velvet and emerald green. It looks perfect and formal for any event.

If you really like this colour, then you should consider having at least one dress in the emerald green in your wardrobe.

Beautiful lace-made midi dresses are a perfect option for formal occasions such as weddings and outdoor parties.

You can wear it with the black clutch, decorated with the sequins and with the silver strap sandals. It’s a great and very elegant formal dress.

