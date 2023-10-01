Embrace What Builds Marriage (6)

Text: Ephesians 5:22; Ephesians 5:25; Colossians 3 18-19; Matthew 6:14-15. Ephesians 5:22. “Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord”. Ephesians 5:25. “Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the Church, and gave himself for it”. Colossians 3:18. “Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as it is fit in the Lord”.

Colossians 3:19. “Husband, love your wives, and be not bitter against them”. Matthew 6:14. “For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you”. Matthew 6:15. “But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses”. Some of the things that destroy marriage were discussed in the previous lesson.

This lesson shall ultimately focus on some of the things that build marriage. It was discussed earlier that God originated the institution of marriage and He is interested in seeing it being a success. God is not delighted in Separation in Marriage or Divorce. He is much interested in a well-coordinated, organised, God fearing and a successful marriage.

God is the Builder of Marriage through human agents, husband and wife. We will discuss some of the things that build marriage.

Some of the things that build marriage

1. SUBMISSION.

It is very imperative to note that the scriptures categorically stated that wives should submit to their husbands as unto the Lord. Every woman should never say yes or marry a man or husband that you will not submit to.

When a woman or wife is very submissive to her husband, of course, a responsible and sensible husband will appreciate it and also reciprocate her back by loving her wholeheartedly. Wife, if you want to build your marriage scripturally and in a Godly way, you must submit completely to your husband without any reservation.

2. SHOWING GENUINE LOVE TO YOUR SPOUSE.

God commanded man, husband to love his wife like his own body. It means that the husband should love his wife unconditionally. Husband, listen attentively, never marry a woman or wife that you will not love unconditionally else there will be chaos in your marriage. Looking at the reality of marriage, you will discover that both the husband and wife should love each other if they intend to build their marriage. Husband, genuinely love your wife. Wife, reciprocate the love of your husband by loving him dearly and sincerely.

3. FORGIVENESS.

Both the husband and wife must learn how to forgive themselves if they want to build their marriage. Husband and wife must possess a forgiving spirit. It is a normal thing to have misunderstanding in marriage but the way it is managed or handled will determine if the marriage will be built or will be destroyed. You need to learn how to resolve your misunderstanding amicably. If you don’t forgive yourselves, God will not forgive you.

4. PRAYERS.

You need prayers to build a godly marriage. Both of you must be able to pray against every negative thing concerning your marriage. Weapons of prayer are very important in building marriage.

5.TRUST YOUR SPOUSE.

Husband, you need to trust your wife in all things. Wife, you need to trust your husband dearly.

6. EMBRACE CONSTRUCTIVE COMMUNICATION.

Communication is very important in building your marriage. Both of you need to discuss and deliberate on the issues at hand from time to time. The above are some of the things to build a Marriage. Remain blessed.

PRAYER POINTS:

1. I will love my wife/husband dearly in Jesus Name

2. I rebuke the Satanic operation in my marriage in Jesus Name.

3. Satan will not destroy my marriage in Jesus Name.