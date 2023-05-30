Embrace Tinubu with hope –Nkire

A member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has advised Nigerians to embrace the government of President Bola Tinubu with hope and faith in God. In his congratulatory message to Tinubu, Nkire told the new President not to toe the path of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who he said did little to address the problems of the ordinary Nigerians.

Nkire, who described Tinubu as a patriot and an achiever who keeps his words and promises, said he was very sure that President Tinubu would make Nigeria 100 per cent better than Buhari left it. He recalled his experience and encounters with the now President in 2014 when he joined Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to prevail on Tinubu to support Kwankwaso for President, a request to which Tinubu answered, each time: “I am sorry, I have already given my word to Buhari.”

The APC foundation member described Buhari’s performance as President as: ”surprising and a bit disappointing”, but assured Nigerians that Tinubu would “make things better in no distant time”. The APC leader also seized the opportunity to encourage members of the APC, especially the would-be office-holders, to remain steadfast and committed to their avowed mission of “growing the party and building the nation “.