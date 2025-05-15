Embrace Technology To Provide Police With Adequate Information – AIG

Share

Police AIG Ajani Omolabi has urged Nigerians to embrace modern technology to provide credible information to the police for effective crime fighting.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti during a visit to the state command, the Assistant Inspector General of Police for Akure Zone 17 emphasized the importance of collaboration with stakeholders to protect lives and properties.

He encouraged anonymous reporting through technological means and called for strong partnerships between vigilante groups and the police.

Omolabi assured stakeholders that his doors are open for cooperation and warned criminals to leave the society or face police action.

He praised Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji as an enlightened security officer and commended Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun for supporting law enforcement efforts.

The AIG also acknowledged the proactive leadership of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo.

In response, Commissioner Eribo thanked the AIG for his visit and mentorship, while urging continued support from stakeholders to maintain the state’s peaceful environment.

Share