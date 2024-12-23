Embrace Technology For Safe, Secure Market, Lagos First Lady Urges Market Leaders

Share

The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has urged market leaders in the state to consider the adoption of technological solutions, particularly in the area of waste management and dissemination of information, on the path to ensure the security and safety of marketplaces. She said these are important to ensure a sustainable market environments for a healthy state.

“Harnessing technology is another key aspect of improving market operations. Tools like CCTVs, public address systems, and digital platforms, including social media, can enhance waste management, public health, and security in our markets.” Doctor Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Chairman, of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, (COWLSO) said at a Day Seminar on Market Sanitation and Security for Market Leaders in Lagos East Senatorial District.

At the event organised by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, the Governor’s wife stated that the administration of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu recognizes the strategic importance of markets in achieving the vision of making Lagos a 21st-century economy. “Consequently, markets have been given high priority since the inception of this administration.” She stated.

Speaking further during the event held at the Babajide Sanwo-Olu International Model Market, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, the Governor’s wife noted that efforts to maintain safe and secure marketplaces are yielding results as markets in the state are now becoming cleaner.

She added that COWLSO will continue to partner with stakeholders in the advocacy for a clean and hygienic Lagos, expressing satisfaction with the level of awareness of and compliance to environmental and market sanitation codes among market men and women as seen so far with Lagos East and West senatorial Districts.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed the group’s intention to take the advocacy into the neighbourhoods through community-based associations in line with the THEMES Plus Agenda

In his opening remarks, Commissioner of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development Bolaji Robert, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Kikelomo Bolarinwa, said the theme: “Improving Waste Management and Public Health in Markets: A Recipe for Economic Growth and Prosperity in Lagos East Senatorial District” resonate with the THEMES Plus Agenda of the present administration in the state.

Also, Commissioner for Environment and Water Infrastructure, Tokunbo Wahab, represented by a Director in the Ministry, Hassan Sanuth, said Ikosi Isheri had not committed any sanitation infraction so far this year, however, implored Market Leaders to discourage the dumping of refuse on the median of the Ikorodu express road.

Chairman of Ikosi Isheri, LCDA, Samiat Bada, thanking Sanwo-Olu for the commitment to the general well-being of Lagosians, restated her commitment to supporting various initiatives of the state government in its bid to keep the Market environment clean.

Present at the event which featured presentations of stakeholders on various topics were the Wife of the Deputy Governor, Oluremi Hamzat, Iyaloja/President General, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, General Manager, Lagos State Waste Management, Muyiwa Gbadegesin and others.

