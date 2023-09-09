Embrace Spirit Of Giving To Reduce Crime Rate, Ex-Osun Commissioner Urges Nigerians

…Distributes palliatives to widows in Ife

The former Commissioner for Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism in Osun State, Prince Sikiru Ayedun has charged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of giving and assisting the less privileged as part of the measures to reduce the crime rate in the country.

Ayedun gave the charge while distributing palliatives to over 200 widows in his hometown, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

According to the former Commissioner, he decided to extend hands of fellowship to windows at this material time with economic realities that stare Nigerians in the face, saying lack of support for the less privileged may aggravate the level of insecurity in the country.

He further explained that the initiative was prompted by the present economic hardships the people were facing due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said women especially vulnerable widows without means of livelihood are the most affected group of people by the subsidy removal.

“It is highly imperative to extend hands of fellowship to our mothers who are widows at this material time with the economic realities that stare us in the face.”

“Widows are meant to be taken care of and God emphasized it there is a particular chapter of the Qur’an where God says you must take care of orphans and the window, so if God has said it definitely it’s like commandments of God so we must do it.

“I counts it as an honour to put smiles on their faces from the little God Has done for me and I’m very sure it will go a long way to alleviate whatever challenges they are passing through.

“The humanitarian gesture is part of my religious activities to reach out to the indigents and the vulnerable in society in order to alleviate their suffering.

The former Commissioner stressed that the gesture was beyond politics but was borne out of his passion for improving the well-being of the vulnerable in society and better their livelihoods.

He enjoined the state and federal governments to fast-track the process of providing palliative measures to cushion the negative effects of the fuel subsidy on the masses, especially the less privileged citizens.

Speaking, Ife Chief Imam, Alhaji AbdulSemiu AbdulHammed thanked Ayedun for always rendering assistance to the less privileged and widows in society.

The cleric encouraged well-spirited individuals and corporate organisations to emulate the gesture by reaching out to the less privileged citizens

“We pray that God will continue to bless and protect our prince for taking care of our people and we want to use this medium to encourage well-spirited individuals, corporate organisations, and political office holders among others to emulate this gesture by reaching out to the less privileged citizens, Imam AbdulHammed said