Embrace Skill Acquisition, Entrepreneurship,  Alia Tells Corps Members

The Benue State Governor, Fr. Hyacinth Iormen Alia has charged the 2023 Batch C, Stream ll corps members deployed to Benue State to take the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), Programme very seriously.

He stated that the programme is a great door to their future and properly prepares them for the economic realities of 21st-century Nigeria.

He spoke while presiding over the official opening and swearing-in ceremony held at the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) permanent Orientation Camp, at Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of the state.

This is according to a statement on Tuesday by the Chief Public Relations Officer, NYSC, Benue State, Yahuza Isa Adamu.

The Governor, represented by the Commissioner of Youth and Sports/ Chairman, NYSC State Governing Board, Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange noted that the NYSC scheme since its inception to date has avail graduates the opportunity not only to tell a richer tale of who Nigerians are as a nation, but to enrich that story by their positive deeds.

He said: “With your first-hand experiences, you are now better positioned to understand or appreciate other Nigerians and their cultures. This is also expected to help you in completely discarding all vestiges of ethnicity, and all forms of nepotism in our national life.”

He encourages them to interact freely among themselves irrespective of class, religion and cultural background and cultivate friendships that will last a lifetime.

The Governor restated the commitment of the Benue State Government to the NYSC programme.

He equally appreciated the courage, charisma and leadership of the State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Abe Dankaro Ashumate, the staff and all the collaborating agencies on camp for their huge dedication and bravery.

“Thank you all for making sure that the beautiful story on national integration and unity continues to be told to these young Nigerians and leaders of tomorrow”, he added.

He further informed the corps members that the NYSC scheme has proven to be a strategic institution for nation-building, understanding and national integration.

He also urged them to follow the laudable footsteps of the founding fathers of the scheme and predecessors by contributing their quota to national development.

He said: “It is likely that finding yourselves in a strange land would create all sorts of doubt and fear in your minds, however, I want to assure you that, being in Benue State is just home away from home.”

In his welcome remarks, the State Coordinator, Mr Abe Dankaro Ashumate expressed gratitude to the Governor for his effort towards the construction of roads and drainages within the camp, after the inspection carried out by the Commissioner of Works and his team.

He commended the patriotic zeal demonstrated by the corps members for accepting their deployment to the State and promptly reporting to camp, stressing that the Orientation course is one cardinal programme meant to introduce them to the objectives and programmes of the Scheme.

He urged them to note that the Oath of Allegiance they took was of high significance, as it is expected to guide their conduct throughout the service and beyond.

He enjoined the corps members to familiarize themselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and By-laws.

“I implore you to be of high discipline as you undertake the course, especially by remaining compliant with the Camp rules and regulations,“ he said.

The State Coordinator reminded them that white-collar jobs are not readily available and encouraged them to avail themselves of the opportunities for self-employment through the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development (SAED) programme.

He appealed for the support of all stakeholders towards the success of the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) in order to provide easy access to free and qualitative health care for the rural poor.