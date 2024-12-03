Embrace Power Of Technology, Mahmoud Tells Filmmakers

Share

Following the opening ceremony of the 14th Edition of the International Zuma Film Festival at the Jabi Lake Mall, in Abuja, the Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mariya Mahmoud, has called on filmmakers to embrace the power of technology in telling stories.

Mahmoud also called on government at all levels, private investors, and stakeholders to invest in film, noting that investment in the sector was not just an economic decision but a cultural imperative.

The minister who was represented by her Special Assistant on Social Development Secretariat, Helen Zamani, explained that filmmaking has changed from being entertainment to a mirror of the experiences, struggles and dreams of all.

Mahmoud said: “Let me use this opportunity to reiterate that the Zuma Film Festival is not just an event; it is a movement, a convergence of voices, ideas, and visions that shape the narrative of who we are and where we are going.

“The power of film is much more than entertainment. It is a mirror reflecting our collective experiences, dreams, and struggles. It is a bridge connecting diverse cultures and a canvas for the stories that define us,”

Speaking further, she called for an adaptation to the potential of technology in storytelling, stating that technology has been transforming audience engagement with stories.

She added: “As a matter of fact, in an era where technology evolves at lightning speed, the way we tell stories is changing. From virtual reality to artificial intelligence, these tools are transforming how audiences engage with films.

“We must, therefore, embrace these innovations while remaining true to the authenticity that sets our stories apart,”

While acknowledging the challenges confronting the entertainment industry in general, Mahmoud commended the organizers of the Zuma Film Festival for creating the platform to showcase the future of African cinema.

