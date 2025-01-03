Embrace Personal Devt, Abia Monarch Advises Youths

Share

The Eze-elect of Nsirimo Amaise Autonomous Community, in Umuahia South LGA, of Abia State, Dr Charles Chukwuemeka Amanze, has advised youths of the community to embrace personal development as the key to unlocking their future potential and enjoying a fulfilled life.

Dr. Amanze charged the youths at a capacity-building seminar on, Unlocking Human Potential: Strategies for Personal Growth and Self-improvement, to achieve personal development and self-improvement, by setting daily goals, which would help them to measure their successes and failures in terms of meeting their targets.

According to him, “Personal growth is a lifelong journey. By incorporating goal-setting, emotional intelligence, mindfulness, and positive habits, we unlock our potential.

“Let’s embark on this transformative journey together, cultivating self-awareness, resilience, and fulfilment,” he counselled.

Dr Amanze underscored the need to set goals as a step to success in life, adding that to achieve personal development and self-improvement, the youths need to set daily goals in a rapidly changing world, which would help them measure their successes and failures in terms of meeting their targets.

“We, as youths, being the biggest assets of our locality because of the important roles we play in the development and economic growth of our society, must acquire the Power of Goal-Setting.

“Setting SMART goals is the foundation of personal growth. By making our objectives specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART), we create a roadmap for success.

“When you set the SMART goals, you have to break down large goals into smaller, manageable tasks, and regularly review and adjust them to stay on track.”

He urged the wealthy in the society to invest in capacity building of youths to enable them to give their best to mankind, describing well-trained youths as invaluable assets.

