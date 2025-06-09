Embrace Peace, Promote Good Governance, Yusuf Urges Kano Residents

Share

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf yesterday called on the residents to embrace peace and promote good governance for the development of the state.

Yusuf made the call yesterday, while receiving the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, who paid him a traditional Sallah homage at the Government House, Kano.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Aminu Abdulsalam, commended the Emir for the visit and urged the public to continue to preach peace, pray for unity, and shun immoral acts.

He said the teachings of Eid-el-Kabir should inspire residents to extend kindness to the less privileged in society.

The governoremphasised that peace and good governance are essential for sustainable development and urged the residents to remain law-abiding and contribute to societal harmony.

“We call on the Federal Government to bring an end to kidnapping, banditry, poverty and other vices in the country,” he said.

