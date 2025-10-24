Embrace Patriotism, Doris Uzoka Anite Urges Nigerians

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, has underscored the importance of embracing timeless ideals of patriotism, education, and public service to drive economic empowerment, inclusive growth, and opportunities for all Nigerians

Dr Uzoka-Anite made the remarks in her office in Abuja when she received the Committee for the 6th Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Annual Award Memorial Lecture, led by its Chairman and former Governor of Niger State, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, who paid her a courtesy

She stated that Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe’s ideals of patriotism, education, and public service remain timeless, emphasising the need for Nigerians and leaders in particular to imbue ideals of patriotism in order to drive inclusive growth and opportunities for all Nigerians.

Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe’s ideals of patriotism, education, and public service remain timeless. It is our duty, as leaders of today, to translate those ideals into economic empowerment, inclusive growth, and opportunities for all Nigerians, she said.

The Minister stated further that Dr Azikiwe’s legacy of patriotism, education, and public service continues to guide us. Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are committed to driving sound fiscal management, inclusive economic growth, and sustainable prosperity for all Nigerians. Recognitions like this strengthen our resolve to serve even more diligently.

She reiterated that the Federal Ministry of Finance remains committed to driving sound fiscal management, inclusive economic policies, and sustainable national prosperity in line with the policy thrust of the present administration

Dr Uzoka-Anite thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, the Chairman of Zenith Jim Ovia and indeed all Nigerians for the opportunity to serve and contribute to nation-building.

Stating that recognitions like this fuel the desire to serve more.

She commended the organising committee for its continued effort to honour national icons and promote intellectual dialogue around leadership, governance, and national development.

Speaking earlier, the former Governor of Niger State, His Excellency Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, who led the delegation, expressed his delight at the visit and underscored the importance of unity as the foundation of Nigeria’s progress.

He emphasised that the nation must remain united in purpose and vision to achieve sustainable development.

He explained that Dr.Nnamdi Azikiwe Award and honour are reserved for distinguished individuals whose contributions have advanced their communities, the nation, and humanity at large.

The former Chief Servant of Niger State noted that the nomination of Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Honourable Minister of State for Finance, was both unanimous and well-deserved — citing her remarkable record in the financial sector, her integrity, and her unwavering dedication to the growth and stability of Nigeria.

He added that the visit was a precursor to the Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Annual Memorial Lecture and Award ceremony scheduled for November 2025

The visit reaffirmed collaboration towards fostering civic engagement and value-driven leadership across sectors.

The ceremony underscores the Ministry’s commitment to collaborative efforts in driving national development and promoting patriotic leadership.