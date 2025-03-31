Embrace Moringa Fertilizer For Bumper Harvest – Akoloaga

Share

Nigerians have been advised to embrace organic fertilizers produced from moringa for a bumper harvest, improved soil nourishment, and increased foreign revenue earnings.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eden e-Moringa Productions and Marketers Limited, Ashimashiga Akoloaga, made the call during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Middle Belt Youth Development Organization (MBYDEVO) in Nyanya, Abuja, on Monday.

Akoloaga, an indigene of Nasarawa State, urged farmers’ cooperatives and groups to partner with Eden Moringa for the distribution of e-Moringa fertilizer and other products within Nigeria and internationally.

Describing moringa as a “miracle plant” capable of restoring soil fertility, Akoloaga emphasized its health benefits, noting that Nigerians should move away from chemical fertilizers due to their adverse effects on soil health and food safety.

“We can no longer endure the damage to our soil caused by imported chemical fertilizers. These fertilizers degrade the soil and keep Nigerian farmers dependent on foreign products,” he said.

He further highlighted moringa’s medicinal properties, saying: “Moringa is a miracle plant. It has been scientifically proven to cure many ailments. As a researcher, I have realized that we can no longer depend on chemical medicines.”

Akoloaga, who also serves as Chairman/CEO of the Moringa Productions, Marketers, and Farmers Welfare and Empowerment Association of Nigeria, explained that the MoU with MBYDEVO aims to encourage youth participation in moringa farming and educate farmers on producing moringa products that meet international standards.

Speaking shortly after signing the MoU, former Senator Iyorwuese Hagher urged the Federal, State, and Local Governments, as well as tertiary institutions, to invest in moringa farming for its potential in revenue generation, employment creation, and public health benefits.

Hagher, who is the Grand Patron of MBYDEVO, lamented the negative impact of chemical fertilizers on soil health and called on Nigerians to adopt moringa fertilizer for enhanced agricultural productivity.

“We need to go natural. If we plant moringa and make it available to the public, we will have a healthier population. Planting moringa is the most affordable way to achieve premium health and generate foreign exchange earnings,” he said.

He also advised universities and polytechnics to establish moringa farms to boost their revenue and create wealth within educational institutions.

“The Federal government must support moringa fertilizer production to ensure food security. Agriculture is key to our national security. One seed of moringa is more powerful than an AK-47 gun,” he declared.

In his remarks, the President of MBYDEVO, Chris Aba, outlined the numerous benefits of moringa products and urged Nigerians and investors to invest in moringa farming for national socio-economic development.

He announced that a warehouse had been secured in Lafia, Nasarawa State, where farmers can access moringa fertilizers as the farming season begins.

New Telegraph reports that the MoU was signed between Moringa Productions, Marketers, Farmers Welfare and Empowerment Association of Nigeria, Eden Moringa Productions and Marketers Limited, Middle Belt Youth Development Organization, and Agreco Shift Limited.

