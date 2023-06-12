Embrace June 12 Lessons For Democracy To Flourish, CAN Urges Nigerians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has charged Nigerians to learn from the lessons of June 12, 1993, to enable democracy to flourish in the country.

CAN in a democracy message signed by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh on Monday in Abuja, acknowledged the sacrifices made by the country’s past heroes who fought for democracy to thrive.

He said: “Their struggles and sacrifices have paved the way for the democratic government we enjoy today. We must never forget their efforts and their contributions to our freedom.

“On this day, we also remember the annulment of the free and fair election of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola as president on June 12, 1993.

“This event was a watershed in our nation’s history, and it reminds us of the need to uphold the principles of democracy, justice, and fairness at all times as responsible citizens.

“As Nigerians, we must learn from the lessons of June 12 and strive to build a nation where democracy is truly entrenched. We must put aside our religious and cultural differences and work towards the common goal of a better Nigeria. Our leaders must prioritize the needs of the people and ensure that they are accountable to the citizens they serve.

” Furthermore, as we celebrate Democracy Day, we must recognize that there is still much work to be done. We need to address the issues of insecurity, corruption, poverty, and unemployment in our country.

“These problems affect all Nigerians and must be tackled with urgency and sincerity.

“I call on all Nigerians to play their part in advancing the development of our nation. We must all be responsible citizens and work towards building a better future for ourselves and the next generations.

“Let us continue to pray for our nation and work together towards a brighter future.”