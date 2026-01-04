Embrace Hard Work To Excel In Your Career, Maku Urges Civil Servants

Former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, has urged civil servants to embrace hard work, dedication, and integrity in order to excel in their careers and professions.

Maku gave the advice while hosting members of the Maku Mentees at his residence in Wakama, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Maku Mentees comprise over 250 individuals who benefitted from employment opportunities across various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) during Maku’s tenure as Minister.

The former Information Minister said only through hard work, discipline, and selfless service could civil servants rise to the peak of their careers.

He thanked the group for visiting him to express gratitude for the jobs he facilitated for them while in office.

“I have reached out to help children of the poor and the less privileged through employment and empowerment. There is no tribe in this state whose people I did not employ.

“God gave me the opportunity to help you through jobs and empowerment. I urge you to embrace hard work as young men and women. Work hard and do not allow your colleagues to discourage you,” Maku said.

He expressed joy over the progress of the beneficiaries in their various careers and prayed for their continued growth and success.

Maku further urged them to shun all negative tendencies capable of tarnishing their image, their families, and the reputation of their organisations.

“Continue to make me and the society proud by discharging your duties diligently and effectively,” he added.

The former minister also advised them to embrace modern technology to enhance productivity in their workplaces.

“You must be familiar with modern and emerging technologies to improve your performance at work,” he said.

He stressed the importance of the fear of God, urging them to live upright lives.

“The fear of God is essential. Always remember God in whatever you do. I am not a saint, but I am not a thief. I depend on God in all my activities.

“With no godfather, I became a Commissioner, Deputy Governor and Minister, while some people join cults in pursuit of power,” he said.

Maku also called on Nigerians to show love to one another for national development, noting that genuine love for God discourages corruption, hatred, and violence.

He further urged the mentees to be loyal, respect their superiors at work, and continuously seek training to improve their skills for optimal productivity.

Earlier, leader of the Maku Mentees, Bitrus Mamman, said the visit was to appreciate Maku for the employment opportunities he provided them.

“We are here to thank you for what you have done in our lives. You gave us jobs, and we thank God and we thank you, sir, for impacting our lives positively,” Mamman said.

He assured Maku of their loyalty and continued support.

“We are fully ready to support you and work closely with you at all times,” he added.