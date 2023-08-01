Embrace Exclusive Breastfeeding – Osun Gov’s Wife Charges Women

In a bid to keep babies healthy and protect them against allergies and other various diseases, the wife of Osun State Governor, Chief (Mrs) Titilola Adeleke has charged women in Osun State and Nigeria, in general, to embrace exclusive breastfeeding, with personal hygiene for proper development of their children.

This is contained in a press release she signed in commemoration of the year 2023 World Breastfeeding Week with the theme “Enabling Breast Feeding: Making a Difference for Working Parents”

She explained that this year’s campaign requires all stakeholders, especially employers to make the workplace flexible for nursing mothers.

“This will no doubt give the nursing mothers a sense of belonging and enhance their productivity”, she concluded.

Mrs Adeleke disclosed that the World Health Organisation and UNICEF recommend that children initiate breastfeeding within the first hour of birth and be exclusively breastfed for the first 6 months of life meaning, no other foods or liquids are provided, including water.

The Governor’s wife stated further that, breastfeeding does not require a financial investment, it is possible without any special supplies or equipment.

She, therefore, used the occasion to advise husbands to always lend helping hands to their wives during child nurturing.

She then advised all nursing mothers to practice exclusive breastfeeding and that all infants should be fed exclusively on breast milk for up to 4-6 months of age, as a global goal for optimal maternal and child health nutrition.