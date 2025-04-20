Embrace Easter’s True Messages, Alli Urges Christians

Share

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has extended warm Easter greetings to Christians across the country, urging them to reflect on the true values of love, sacrifice, and renewal which the season symbolizes.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to Sunday Telegraph on Sunday in Ibadan, Senator Alli emphasized the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, regardless of religious or ethnic backgrounds.

He described Easter as a period that reminds all of the selfless love and ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to emulate these virtues by showing compassion, tolerance, and support for one another in their daily lives.

Senator Alli also encouraged Nigerians to use the season as an opportunity to renew their faith in the country and to pray for its progress, especially as the nation works to overcome socio-economic and security challenges.

While wishing all Christians a joyful and peaceful Easter celebration, the senator reiterated his commitment to effective representation, good governance, and sustainable development across the Oyo South Senatorial District.

In the same spirit, his aides celebrated him on his birthday, which coincided with the Easter season, describing him as a rare gem and a selfless leader whose impact continues to be felt across Oyo South and beyond.

They praised Senator Alli’s unwavering commitment to good governance, grassroots development, and the welfare of his constituents, which, according to them, set him apart as a visionary public servant.

Commending his leadership style marked by humility, accessibility, and responsiveness, the aides noted that his representation at the Senate has brought dignity, progress, and renewed hope to the people of Oyo South.

“Senator Alli is a leader with uncommon courage and clarity of purpose. His ability to inspire, unite, and work tirelessly for the benefit of his people is deeply appreciated by all of us privileged to serve with him,” the statement read.

They prayed for continued divine guidance, strength, and wisdom for the senator, expressing hope that the new year would usher in more accomplishments and victories in both his personal and public life.

