Embrace Diversity, Be Responsible Citizens – NYSC Charges Corps Members

The Osun State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Agbor Obim, has admonished corps members to embrace diversity and be responsible citizens as they strive for excellence at their various places of primary assignments.

Obim gave the charge at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ede, on Thursday, during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch C Stream 2 Orientation Programme for corps members deployed to Osun State and those dislodged from Lagos State.

Obim congratulated and charged the corps members to use the skills learned and acquired during the orientation period to create opportunities for themselves and others.

“The rigorous drills and physical exercises you have undergone have not only improved your fitness but also instilled discipline, teamwork, and resilience.

“The knowledge and the insight gained from the various lectures and seminars are invaluable. You have been equipped with information on national issues, skills, and responsibilities that will guide you during the service year.

“As you prepare to leave this orientation camp and embark on your service year in Osun and Lagos States, I urge you to remember the lessons you have learned during this Orientation.

“Embrace diversity, be responsible citizens, and strive for excellence in your various places of primary assignments.

“You are now ambassadors of unity and positive change in Osun State, Lagos State, and any state you may redeploy to for those of you going on redeployment,” he said

He equally charges them to embrace the service year with enthusiasm, dedication, and a commitment to nation-building, saying their service is not to the nation alone but also an opportunity for their personal growth and development.