Embrace Act Of Forgiveness, Bishop Oyedepo Tells Plateau IDPs

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel has asked Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Plateau State to embrace the act of forgiveness.

Bishop Oyedepo made the call while delivering relief materials worth over N20 million to the victims of recent attacks in the IDP camp in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Oyedepo who was represented by the vice president of the Living Faith Church, Pastor Olayinka Folarinsho,Bishop Oyedepo preached tolerance and peaceful co-existence among the IDPs.

The renowned preacher urged the state Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, to strive to end the security challenges.

However, items donated to the IDPs include bags of rice, beans, vegetable oil, seasoning, maize, yam, blankets, mattresses, insecticide-treated nets, toiletries and many other household items.

Oyedepo also offered an undisclosed amount of cash to aid victims receiving treatments in hospitals.

Receiving the items on behalf of the IDPs, the paramount ruler thanked Living Faith Church for showing love and concern.

The monarch urged the church to continue praying for the protection of lives and property in the state and the country.