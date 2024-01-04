Emboldened By Alleged Complicity Of Security Agencies, Bandits Hold Plateau By The Jugular

Since the return to democratic rule in 1999 Plateau State, once known as the home of peace and tourism, has been in the news for the wrong reasons, definitely not for peace or attracting tourists, but for the incessant killings and bloodletting across many communities by marauders suspected to be Fulani herdsmen and bandits who kill, maim and drive residents out of their ancestral homes and occupy it. In this piece by MUSA PAM, he takes a look at the possible causes and what can be done to remedy the situation

Incessant terrorists, bandit’s attacks

The incessant terrorists, bandit’s attacks, killings of innocent children, women and youths including the burning of houses, foodstuffs and destruction of farms which has persisted for over two decades, purely aimed at taking over the farmlands of the natives as seen in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local governments areas of the state.

It is a known fact that Plateau State’s sad moment which became worse in 2001 started as a religious crisis witnessed in Jos City and mostly local governments such as Shendam, Wase and Langtang during the administration of former Governor Joshua Dariye, continued in 2008 during Sen. Jonah Jang’s administration and later twisted in a different direction in 2010 into pure bandit’s attacks and killings of innocent villagers while in their sleep and targeting children and women which was witnessed in Dyemburuk (Dogo Nahawa) where over 500 persons were killed in midnight coordinated attacks.

It would be recalled that on the 8th of July, 2012, a serving Senator, representing Plateau North, Senator Gyang Dantong and Majority Leader of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Gyang Fulani both lost their lives while attending a mass burial of innocent children and women killed during an attack in Mase Riyom, also in 2012. On 4th July, 2018, in the Gashish District of Barkin Ladi Local Government, there was another attack and killing of mostly women, and children during the administration of former Governor Simon Bako Lalong where over 400 persons lost their lives, properties and farmland destroyed.

Apart from that, there have been several bandit attacks in Yelwa Zankam Jos North Local Government as well as Kanam, Wase, Jos East and Bassa local government areas of the state, during the same Lalong administration in which thousands of human lives were lost. All these attacks were never farmers, herders’ clashes, but rather acts of terrorism and land grabbing which prompted the administration of Lalong to enact a law against land grabbing as passed by the 9th House of Assembly and signed into law by the governor.

However, many Nigerians and others in the outside world have been given a false narrative about the killings in Plateau State to be a farmer/herders clash or crisis which is far from the truth, as bandits and terrorists continue to kill innocent villagers daily.

Mutfwang’s efforts

When Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang took over the mantle of leadership of the state on 29th May, 2023, he was welcomed with the killings of over 200 innocent citizens of Mangu Local Government as a result of coordinated attacks by suspected Fulani bandits in which houses were burnt down in communities and farmlands destroyed.

The intervention of the Federal Government through the military, code named Operation Safe Haven brought normalcy in Mangu Local Government before another well-coordinated Christmas Eve attack that killed over 200 innocent women and children in Bokkos Local Government of the state took place.

It is also on record that from 1999 during the administration of Dariye to the present administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Plateau State has witnessed devastating terrorist attacks in most of the local government areas of the state, resulting in the killing of thousands of souls, destruction of properties and farmlands.

For Plateau and other neighbouring states to be free of terrorists, bandits invasion, there should be a proactive measure taken by the Federal Government to end the incessant attacks that have continued unabated for years. Another dimension is whenever the terrorists unleash their evil acts in a community, they then occupy the village by taking over.

Already there are records of grabbing over 64 communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos by the bandits as disclosed by the state governor recently.

Lawmakers, traditional rulers, and religious and community leaders have been victims of several attacks as witnessed in Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Bokkos amongst others.

Plateau State Governor, Mutfwang when narrating what is happening in the state said that the attacks were not caused by religious acts or a clash between farmers and herders, but that they were simply pure acts of terrorism and gruesome murders.

The governor while speaking with stakeholders from the state comprising of former governors, ministers, senators, and traditional and religious leaders, said what is happening in the state is purely about terrorist operation.

Mutfwang said: “It’s been a great tragedy. What have we done to be able to get to this point before this current crisis? We resorted to both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies.

For the non-kinetic, we got into a lot of community engagements trying to unravel remote and immediate causes of the crisis. We’ve been able to sit down with various levels, with the community leaders and that worked. “It worked to a large extent because they saw our sincerity.

They saw our determination to change the narrative that we didn’t just come to have these discussions as usual, just for political correctness. We were able to get to some of the issues that affect the people.

“But I must say that this recent action has nothing to do with farmers-herders clash, it has nothing to do with religion, this is pure criminality, it is pure terrorism, this is just act of gruesome murder on the eve of a revered day of remembrance.

It’s quite unfortunate, but we will continue these engagements and also explore other ways by which we can be able to bring the situation under control.”

Mutfwang addressed the fact that the ‘terrorists’, as he called them, had been operating even before he was sworn in as governor, and steps had been taken to quell these attacks.

“Before I was sworn in, these terrorists descended on Mangu Local Government, where I come from, which, hitherto, had been one of the most peaceful in the state.

And continually did the local government and my deputy in Riyom, and off course, Barakin Ladi, Bokkos. We worked assiduously.

President’s assurances

“When I saw Mr. President, he gave marching orders to the security agencies on the ground which was what brought the Chef of Army Staff, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector General of Police, they all came over to the scene of the crisis of Plateau, and I will say that the collaboration did yield positive results, because you would agree that we haven’t been so much in the news in the last couple of months for reasons of this insurgency and terrorism.

Unfortunately, while we were preparing for Christmas, these terrorists, these criminals, descended on our people again in various communities.” Addressing the seeming lack of security responses in the communities, the governor said, “I think the way these particular attacks were coordinated was meant to be on a monumental scale.

At a point, we had distress calls from no less than 36 communities, and even though some of the reinforcements came a bit late, certainly, the responses were able to push back these terrorists, that is what we are having now, as bad as it is, we can even say it is damage limitation.

“There are many reasons for the slow response of security agencies. Part is the channel of dissemination, part is the terrain from which these distress calls are coming, and sometimes, when you have achieved relative peace, it’s natural that you can relax.

And so, these terrorists looked for ungoverned areas where the security deployment was a bit light or absent, and that was where they started these attacks from. And before we were able to get these reinforcements to the right places, a lot of damage had been done.

Jang’s perspective

Meanwhile, former governor of the state, Senator David Jang while providing a solution to the incessant attacks, said the killings were getting out of hand and the state police option was viable in nipping these massacres in the bud.

“The killings on the Plateau would seem to have gone on unabated as the non-arrest and prosecution of perpetrators have bolstered the serial killers to carry out more and more killings. Unfortunately, villagers in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Riyom and Mangu LGAs have continued to bear the brunt of terrorists who seem to have sworn to dispossess them of their heritage at all costs.

That these killers are out on a cleansing agenda and plan to take over the lands of the people they try to wipe out is no longer hidden.

“As painful as these killings are, equally hard and painstaking efforts must be made to put an end to them to restore Plateau to its known peaceful atmosphere which made it home to many people, even in decades past.

“While we agree with the President that the culprits must be apprehended and made to face prosecution, we must note that these directives have been issued repeatedly. Yet, neither arrests nor prosecutions have been made in the past.

It is therefore pertinent that at this point, there is the need to attend to the call for state police as part of measures for boosting security, ensuring early response in crisis and confronting the challenges of insecurity headlong.

“A situation where state governors have no powers to immediately deploy personnel to quell attacks and confront marauding terrorists is worrisome.

“States should be given the power to create, train and equip their police to enable state governors to deal with peculiar security situations in their various states. More than ever, the time to heed the call for state policing is now.

“The National Assembly must heed this call and rise to the occasion in the interest of the Plateau people and consider the issue as a matter of urgent importance.

Federal, state govts should do more

“While we commend the efforts of the Federal and state governments in responding to the recent attacks, we reckon that more can be done to stop the seeming non-stop attacks and needless loss of the lives of innocent villagers who are murdered while in their sleep or as they struggle on their farms to make a living for themselves.

“There is more that can be done, the endless killings are unacceptable, and our people must be allowed to stay in their homes, and continue to cultivate their farmlands without any intimidation or fear of unprovoked attacks which leaves them homeless or decapitated.

“We join millions of Plateau people and our well-wishers in sending our heartfelt condolences to the families that have lost loved ones in the recent attacks.

We are sore and grieved, but consoled that the blood of the innocent will not go unavenged, if not here, then in the hereafter. We call on the people to cooperate with the state government which has shown commitment to ensuring the safety of Plateau citizens.”

According to Senator Jang, the killings have assumed a dimension where inhumanity seems to have overtaken humanity, but whatever the intentions and purposes of the terrorists, Plateau will survive, thrive and stand tall as the home of peace and tourism.

Also, a non-governmental organisation known as Gideon & Para-Mallam Peace Foundation has said the recent attack in Plateau State communities where people were killed in hundreds during Christmas day was motivated by genocidal intent, land grabbing and occupation by conquest.

The organisation also warned the Federal Government not to reduce itself to an entity, which only issues condolence statements with no tangible results while carnage continues across the country.

NGO’s intervention

Founder and Executive Director of the foundation, Rev. Dr. Gideon Para-Mallam, described the Christmas Eve attacks as a terrible genocide being window dressed to look like a clash between farmers and herders.

According to him: “What we have is a deadly situation in which armed Fulani herdsmen described sometimes as bandits but in a real sense, terrorists who attack other ethnic nationalities in some parts of the state and most middle belt communities.

Sadly, a false and misleading narrative is created while rivers of blood continue to flow.” National President of the Berom Youths Moulders (BYM), Barr. Solomon Dalyop, in his submission added that the quest for land grabbing, ethnic cleansing are responsible for the incessant attacks, as it is the desire to have political penetration, among other factors.

“Why I said the quest for land grabbing is because that is what is in vogue among the elements behind the attacks. In Plateau State alone, we have not less than 102 communities and villages that have been sacked and are currently under the occupation of Fulani militias, who have infiltrated the state long before now.

Also, this can be linked to ethnic cleansing, which is ravaging Plateau State today. People are being killed without any justification, just as we witnessed in recent times. “It is an orchestrated plan to kill the people and scare the survivors away from their lands.

So land grabbing cannot be separated from ethnic cleansing, because once the people are uprooted, the land belongs to them. Unfortunately, this kind of barbaric attack takes place in a country where there are laws to regulate people’s activities. “But it seems like a compromise, or there is no political will to curtail the situation.

We believe that the new administration both at the state and federal levels would rise to the occasion, but should things continue like this, I can see communities, especially in Beron Land, going into extinction, the same thing with Bokkos.

Church leaders wade in

ECWA President Worldwide and Head of Denominational Churches Leaders on the Plateau, Rev. (Dr.) Stephen Baba Panya, said the Christmas Eve attacks call for strategic intelligence, synergy, sincerity of purpose, commitment and the political will to address insecurity on the Plateau in particular and the country at large.

“I urge the government and security agencies to track, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators and sponsors of this heinous crime against humanity.

The message must be unambiguous that no one is above the law. The only way to rekindle the hope of Nigerians and build public confidence in the government is to bring all the criminal elements to book.

“Churches on the Plateau, especially COCIN, ECWA, Catholic, Baptist, Pentecostal Churches and many others, we have lost many of our members in these attacks.

I expect the government for once to take decisive action on this. ‘Romans 13:3-5 states that those in governing authorities are God’s servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoers.’

Let this be seen to be the case in the case of Plateau. “As peace-loving Church organisations, COCIN, ECWA, Catholic, Baptist, Pentecostal and other churches in Nigeria alike, have invested heavily in all positive aspects of the lives of millions of Nigerians irrespective of their faith and tribes.

It beats our imagination as to why we have been made to constantly face cold-blooded deaths, being constantly subjected to IDP Camps, and our places of worship and communities out rightly uprooted by those we welcome to live with us.

“I call on the Federal Government of Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu and his security outfits to put a stop to this unwarranted menace and others against the church in Nigeria and other innocent Nigerians that have been held captive in their motherland.

There is so much patience that individuals and communities can sustain as they have already taken more than their fair share of buffetings.

“Also, the government must do all within its power to resettle hundreds of thousands of Nigerians practically sacked from their ancestral homes by these criminal militias and other groups.”

However, for now, it is very clear that the only solution to these attacks is for Plateau citizens, stakeholders and leaders irrespective of religion, or tribe to stand united and fight their common enemy to return the state to its lost glory of the home of peace and tourism as it used to be.

It is also a wake-up call for all political leaders to put first the interest of the state, rather than playing politics, and since democracy is a game of numbers, they shouldn’t allow their political strength to be reduced by terrorists, bandits or suspected Fulani herdsmen.