Embody Lessons Of Ramadan, Lent As Foundation For Nation Building, Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has urged citizens to continue embodying the lessons of patience, tolerance, and neighbourliness drawn from the seasons of Ramadan and Lent as a foundation for nation-building. The President, who spoke to reporters after the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the Dodan Barrack, Lagos said that the bedrock of development lied in peaceful and harmonious coexistence.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President said “I pray for peace in the country. The stability, peace and security of the nation is not just one man’s responsibility. We are all involved. Report suspicious movements of people across the length and breadth of the country, these are our responsibilities too,’’ he said.

Tinubu said that the spiritual emphasis on charity and kindness to others should go beyond the fasting period. “We give thanks to God for guiding us through the month of Ramadan. We have accepted the principles, philosophy and doctrine of giving, peace, security and love of our nation, and of neighbours, and kindness to all humanity in any way we can.

“We should assist the needy and help the vulnerable. That is the teaching. May God accept our sacrifices. “We must continue not because Ramadan has come and it’s over. We thank almighty God for giving us that month. But the teaching must continue even after Ramadan. We must continue to be our brother’s keeper. Good behaviour, good neighbours, and love for humanity,” he said.

The President noted that the focus of all religions in the country remained the worship of one God, and that the character of citizens must reflect deep spiritual values drawn from prayers, the study of the holy scriptures, meditation, and penitence. He said that the task of nation-building was collective, inclusive and shared by all Nigerians, urging more emphasis on the beauty of diversity and the unity of the country.

On his visit to the United Kingdom with his wife, the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and the reception by His Majesty, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla, the President described the honour as a reflection of Nigeria’s place in the emerging global economy.

“Our visit was a very big opportunity for us to be a good example of the diversity in our society, being able to accept one another as our brothers’ keepers. Tolerance among all faiths, the fact that we worship the same God doesn’t mean our styles have to be the same. Our behaviour could be different, but we serve God Almighty,’’ the President stated.