Following the commencement of the ember month, the Federal Fire Service of Nigeria, on Monday, disclosed basic essential safety tips to help Nigerian residents tackle flooding.

Speaking in a statement issued via its official X handle, the agency advised Nigerians to be on alert as heavy rains are imminent across West Africa.

The agency also proposed critical measures to adopt before and after the heavy rainfall.

The agency advised residents to avoid areas subject to sudden flooding, refrain from crossing flowing streams where waters stand at knee levels, abstain from swimming and beware of water-covered roads, bridges.

After the heavy rainfall, the agency urged residents to inspect homes for structural damage, dry out walls and furniture quickly, seek medical help if unwell, and keep children away from affected areas.