Ember Months And Festive Season

The global community is once again currently experiencing the popular but controversial era of ember months, which invariably heralds the festive season. Though remarkable and significant, it’s reportedly the most problematic period within the Gregorian calendar, especially in this part of the world.

The months that mark the end of the calendar year, which start from September and end with December, are generally referred to as ‘Ember months.’ The term ‘ember’ might not be unconnected with the suffix that accompanies virtually all the months in question.

It’s not anymore news that the period in question is often seemingly characterised with all sorts of social ills and crimes. Unequivocally, the manner in which most Nigerians parade themselves during the ember months has become so worrisome to all concerned, hence requires a drastic measure towards addressing it.

The uncalled and irrational quest for materialism among mankind, particularly the youth, especially during the ember months, remains one of the rudimentary causes of the various lingering social-vices taking place in all nooks and crannies. The current astonishing increase of death rate is arguably attributable to some of these vices to include cultism, armed robbery, thuggery, prostitution, kidnapping, drug trafficking, assassination, and what have you.

The astronomical prevalence of the listed forsaken acts during ember months has made the former to seem synonymous with the latter, thereby making people perceive the season as forbidden. Aside from the aforementioned odd activities, there are countless other anomalies associated with the period such as over-speeding between commercial drivers and cheating among sellers in various markets.

This is the reason road carnage is invariably on the rampage at such a time like this. The truth is that, no one seems to be safe during the ember months, not just in Nigeria but across the globe. It is a period when an apprentice appears smarter than his master; a period when various law enforcement agents, who are meant to control the menace, indulge themselves in all kinds of sabotage or unpatriotic acts.

It’s equally a moment when an average seller sells food stuffs with a cup’s bottom; a time when a commercial driver wants to cover a seven-hour journey within three hours; and of course, a season when a secondary school student feels like dropping from school towards participating in any available ‘moneymaking’ venture.

Research indicates that the ongoing alarming quest for materialism or youth restiveness is mainly occasioned by inconsequential rivalry, greed and/or lack of contentment among the populace. This implies that the anomaly is a product of man’s inability to face reality at a given circumstance, even when the answer to the situation is very glaring. Inconsequential rivalries are those competitions that are not called for, or that seem unreasonable and barbaric.

On the average, politicians or established business men often indulge in this practice. It’s usually observed among the aforementioned set of people during the electioneering era or when battling over supremacy, as the case may be. Some youths also indulge in this act toward showcasing they belong to the ruling or most powerful class, with a view to proving they are ahead of their contemporaries.

Some individuals often do all sorts of things to find themselves in such a class. Greed or lack of contentment has also contributed immensely to man’s intolerable quest for materialism, thereby setting the period that leads to any festive season, such as the ember months, ablaze. Greed has arguably brought humanity to a state of mockery and has succeeded in tearing several unions or societies apart.

Against this backdrop, it’s needless to state that lack of contentment has remained a colossal nightmare to mankind. As we undergo another era of ember months, it’s our collective responsibility to ensure the commemoration of the forthcoming festive season encompassing the Christmas and New Year celebrations, takes place in a peaceful atmosphere.

Hence, governments at all levels, schools, the civil society, religious institutions, the mass media, as well as all well-meaning individuals, are urged to do everything humanly possible towards ensuring the ember months bring nothing but a blessing to the Nigerian society in its totality.

More so, the various relevant law enforcement agencies shouldn’t hesitate to arrest any individual or group caught in any uncalled act, and must ensure the suspect is brought to book at all cost. In view of this, the judicial custodians ought to endeavour to maintain speedy hearing of any case relating to youth restiveness and other allied matters.

Such a step would definitely serve as a deterrent to all prospective criminals. Similarly, the concerned security agents assigned to the roads ought to be very watchful and careful at their respective duty posts toward fishing out bad eggs among commuters. The parents and guardians, on their part, should at all times be mindful of what their wards do, where they go, as well as who they mingle with.

Those who are already party to any of these uncivilized and blasphemous acts, or intend joining the chorus, ought to acknowledge that it’s only by God’s grace anyone can acquire laudable and everlasting wealth, power, and/ or fame. Nigerians are therefore requested to tread with caution in their various daily activities and jobs in a bid to avert “Had I known”, which usually comes at last.

As an individual or group, you must engage in thorough thought before carrying out, or participating in, any action. Nobody would be more precious to your life than yourself, hence must live to safeguard it by all means. It suffices to say: “To be forewarned is to be forearmed”. Hence, as the ember months’ era approaches the longawaited festive season, we must strive cautiously in our respective activities to avert falling victim of the venom associated with the notorious period. Think about it!