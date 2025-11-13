Embattled Wolves Appoint New Coach

Rob Edwards has been officially announced as Wolves manager – and assistant coach Harry Watling has left Middlesbrough with him.

Edwards has signed a threeand-a-half-year contract at Molineux, returning to his former club 17 years after leaving as a player.

Simon Jordan claims Wolves is a CRAP job and hopes Rob Edwards gets relegated with them The ex-centre-back departs Middlesbrough less than six months after being named boss, with the North East club sitting second in the Championship.

Wolves have paid in the region of £3million in compensation to bring in their replacement for Vitor Pereira, who was sacked at the start of the month. Edwards will be joined in the dugout by ex-QPR and Rangers coach, Watling, who was his assistant at the Riverside.

Executive chairman Jeff Shi said: “I know Rob very well and I have seen his growth in different jobs Disappointed Middlesbrough release statement after standing down Edwards amid Wolves chaos “He’s a very good person, he knows the club very well, he knows the city, the fans and he is very talented.

When he was a youth coach here, he showed his tactical awareness, but after he took first-team jobs he started to grow his own identity, character and leadership.