Embattled Lookman Returns To Atalanta After Going AWOL For Days

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has returned to Atalanta’s training ground in Zingonia after several weeks of absence without official permission. The 26-year-old winger, who had gone on strike in a bid to force a move to Inter Milan, showed up on Tuesday morning alongside his father and a friend, according to Sky Sport.

Lookman trained alone, away from the main squad, as the club has yet to hold direct talks with him or his representatives. His absence had caused tension between him and Atalanta, and reports suggest he could now face sanctions for going AWOL.

The forward may also be asked to apologise before being reintegrated into the team. Meanwhile, the transfer saga has taken a new twist. Top transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Inter Milan have decided to withdraw from negotiations after two weeks of stalled talks with Atalanta.

The Italian giants are expected to formally inform Lookman’s agent of their decision within the next 24 hours. This setback leaves Lookman’s future uncertain. While his dream move to Inter is now off, Atalanta are open to selling him abroad rather than strengthening a Serie A rival.

Clubs like Atletico Madrid in Spain and Arsenal in the English Premier League have been linked as possible destinations. For now, Lookman remains in limbo — back in Italy, training on his own, and waiting to see whether Atalanta will punish, forgive, or eventually sanction his move elsewhere.