Embattled Council Boss Apologises, Sues For Peace

The embattled Chairman of Owo Local Government area of Ondo State, Hon Tope Omolayo, has apologised to Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, over utterances he made against the monarch. Omolayo, flanked by some Councillors of the local government, expressed regret over the viral statement he made against the firstclass monarch and chairman of the state Council of Obas.

Lawmakers in the local government under the leadership of the Leader of the House, Hon. Doyin Adebayo, at the sitting in Owo, the headquarters of the local government, suspended the council boss, Omolayo, citing alleged gross misconduct. The resolution signed by the two-third majority of the Councillors read: “The Owo Local Government Legislative Council, under the House Leader, Hon. Doyin Adebayo, has taken decisive action to ensure good governance and accountability in Owo Local Government Area.”

The allegations against Hon. Omolayo included financial improprieties, utter violation of statutory budget and IGR regulations, disrespect to traditional heads, and failure to conduct himself appropriately But the embattled Chairman at a press conference apologised to the monarch and affirmed his loyalty to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the people of the local government.

Omolayo said: “With utmost humility and deep remorse, I write to tender my unreserved apology to Your Imperial Majesty regarding the recent viral voice notes in which I made some deeply regrettable and unruly statements. “I take full responsibility for my words and acknowledge the grave disrespect they conveyed towards your highly revered stool and personality