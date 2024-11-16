Embassy Of Health, Wellness Training Grand Ceremony Holds November 19

Share

The Embassy of Health and Wellness, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education and Health, has expressed delight over the successful completion of a national healthcare training initiative conducted across 112 Federal Unity Schools throughout Nigeria.

Dr Chiemelie Eze, Chief Mission Director of the Embassy noted that the grand finale of this impactful programme is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

According to him, “This ground breaking initiative aims to equip students and teachers with essential healthcare knowledge and practical skills, fostering healthier school environments and nurturing the next generation of healthcare leaders.”

As part of the finale, 14 outstanding students and 10 dedicated teachers will be honoured for their exceptional participation in the programme.

These awardees will be invited to the nation’s capital with all expenses paid to celebrate their achievements.

Eze disclosed that the Healthcare Awareness Training was meticulously designed with key objectives, including fostering early interest in healthcare professions by engaging students and raising awareness about potential careers in healthcare; providing practical healthcare knowledge; and equipping both students and teachers with essential information and skills.

Other objectives include dispelling myths and misconceptions that address common fears and misunderstandings about healthcare, enhancing community health awareness in alignment with global objectives for universal access, and promoting knowledge exchanges and internships.

Aside from the aforementioned, The Embassy of Health and Wellness is also to address the shortage of healthcare professionals in Nigeria; making the country a hub for medical tourism hence the endorsement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, as well as, Ministry of Arts and Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy.

He also revealed that recent surveys conducted among participants indicated that over 93% of students felt their expectations were met, praising the interactive and practical nature of the workshops.

Additionally, he noted that 45 schools have established health clubs as a direct outcome of the training, fostering continued engagement in healthcare topics.

Eze announced that high performing students will be awarded scholarships for further education in healthcare-related courses, and many participants will be offered international internship opportunities to gain valuable experience.

Looking ahead, the Embassy of Health and Wellness plans to expand the programme by introducing mobile clinics and emergency vehicles to underserved areas; establishing a comprehensive database to monitor participants’ progress; and providing international certifications for both students and teachers, enhancing their qualifications for global healthcare opportunities.

He added that the Healthcare Training Programme will help lay a strong foundation for healthcare education in Nigeria, inspiring a new generation of healthcare professionals.

“With plans for further expansion and continued support for participants, the Embassy remains committed to transforming healthcare education within Nigeria and beyond.

