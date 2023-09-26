Embark On More Aggressive Advocacy Against Domestic Violence, Abuses, Alli Urges FIDA

The Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Chief Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli has urged members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) to embark on very aggressive advocacy towards correcting the ills prevalent in the society, including domestic violence, child abuse and other rights issues.

Alli, also a lawyer, made the appeal while hosting the Oyo State chapter of FIDA led by its chairperson, Mrs Sola Sulayman, at his Ibadan residence where he handed over a Toyota Sienna bus which he donated to the association for its official engagements.

According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, yesterday, the Senator commended the FIDA executives and members for their contributions to the fight for the rights of women and children but stressed that they should always take things easy with their respective husbands, as that would help greatly in curbing domestic violence.

While charging FIDA to do more counselling for women in the society as a way of promoting healthy relationships and homes, the former Secretary to the Oyo State Government (SSG) said: “We all must remain committed to ensuring we provide a society that protects and values the rights of women and children”.

Alli also assured the association of his support and collaboration in carrying out its mandate, while advising them to engage in pro bono services to victims of abuses who are indigent and cannot foot the litigation bills associated with their right of redress.

In her remarks, the Chairperson. Mrs Sola Sulayman, appreciated the lawmaker for the donation, describing him as a promise keeper, while acknowledging that such a gesture would motivate them to do more in promoting and protecting the rights of women and children in the society.

“You are a man of your word. A promise keeper, supportive partner, and humble leader. We appreciate this donation and promise to make good use of it. We are confident that the newly- donated bus will positively enhance the activities of our association,” she