Emanson: NCAA Begins Probe Into Ibom Air Incident

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has begun a formal investigation into the recent altercation between Comfort Emanson, a passenger, and members of the Ibom Air crew.

The development was announced in a press statement issued by its publicist, Michael Achimugu, on his X account on Thursday.

According to the statement, the NCAA officials met on Wednesday in Abuja with Julie Edwards, a crew member accused of masterminding the passengers’ ordeal, and other crew members who were directly involved in the incident.

The Authority’s team included representatives from key directorates, such as Aviation Security, Operations, Licensing, Training Standards, Legal, and Consumer Protection, which were said to be working to ensure a thorough and impartial review of the incident.

New Telegraph recalls that Comfort and Ibom Air in recent times have been the centre of discussion over a disturbing video of the airline officials manhandling her.

Achimugu’s post reads, “Yesterday in Abuja, the NCAA team met with Julie Edwards and other members of the crew involved in the Comfort Emanson incident as part of investigations into that event.

“The NCAA’s directorates of Aviation Security, Operations, Licensing, and Training Standards, Legal, and Consumer Protection are collaborating to ensure a proper conclusion to this investigation.

“She will be accompanied by her legal counsel during the session,” Achimugu stated.