Emami Reveals What Tinubu Promise The Itsekiri People

Chief Ayiri Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom has revealed that President Bola Tinubu had given him assurances regarding the protection of the interests of the Itsekiri people.

The monarch who spoke on Friday during a conversation with journalists at his residence in Ubeji Community, Delta State, as part of the celebration of his sixth anniversary as the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom said the President promised to address the development of ports and roads in Itsekiri land.

He said, “You know my own boss. My father and the father of the nation, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He just assumed office and there are a lot of issues in the office that he is tackling.

“But the few minutes I had to spend with him, I did not discuss my own personal interests. The issues I discussed had to do with the interests of the Itsekiri nation and he had assured me he would look into it.

“So, as it concerns Itsekiri, I don’t deviate.”

Speaking further, Emami added that he does not want to be a minister or board member under the Tinubu administration, but vows to continue to pursue the interests of the Itsekiri at the federal level.

“I don’t want to be a minister. Neither do I want to be a board member.”

“If I go there, first, it has to be in the interests of Itsekiri. How it affects our ports, how it affects the road, how it affects the development of the Itsekiri people and the environment,” the monarch said.