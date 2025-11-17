Emadeb Strikes First Oil From Ibom Field

Emadeb Petroleum Exploration & Production Company Limited yesterday announced the achievement of its first oil from the Ibom Field (PPL 236), marking another milestone in the development of the upstream oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

In a statement, it said the discovery of oil in the marginal field followed sustained investment, technical rigour and collaborative efforts of the management team of the company. Chief Executive Officer Adebowale Olujimi said the company had begun commercial production from the Ibom Field.

According to him, the achievement underscores Emadeb’s emergence as a fully integrated energy player and highlights the pivotal role of indigenous operators in advancing Nigeria’s energy security and economic diversification. He also explained that the development aligns with the vision and aspiration of the Federal Government to increase crude oil production.

The Ibom Field located approximately 30km offshore was originally discovered in 1979. It boasts significant deposits of about 103 million barrels of crude oil. The firm said since the acquisition in the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round, it has invested over $100 million in a phased field development programme.