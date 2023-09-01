Emaciated Integrity: Nigeria Immigration Service In Focus

I n Nigeria, there is a popular saying that when an abomination is perpetrated for a year, it becomes culture. The aforementioned saying points to the dangers of acquiescence to executive rascality. It also underscores the necessity of holding people in public offices to account. For people like Prof. Wole Soyinka, account- ability is the essence of living. Hence: “The man dies in him who keeps quiet in the face of injustice”

! In Nigeria, members of the Nigerian bureaucracy have abandoned integrity; and would not want anybody to raise voices against this abnormality. The nation has the EFCC, ICPC and SER- VICOM, but it is evident that these offices have been largely compromised. This unprecedented compromise of traditional watchdogs in the Nigerian society and the resultant lacunae has given rise to the proliferation and virility of civil society organisations in Nigeria.

Even though that is not the thrust of this piece, credit must be given to civil societies for trudging on and keeping hope alive in spite of the great odds stacked on their way. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is the federal agency in charge of policing the nation’s territorial borders and handling the movement of people into and out of the country among others. The latter situated the processing, issuance and renewal of Nigerian passports on the laps of the Service.

The current influx of illegal migrants in the form of armed bandits, violent herders, unknown gunmen and insurgents etc. in Nigeria are proof that the Nigeria Immigration Service has not delivered on their mandate of effective policing of the country’s borders to the Nigerian nation.

In the same vein, the instances of predatory life- styles of legal immigrants which have allegedly led to the harassment, humiliation and deaths of many Nigerians by foreigners cast a shadow of doubts on the quality of surveillance on resident foreigners by the NIS. In fact, it is ironic that in Nigeria, the citizens allegedly live in fear of foreigners who without compunctions ride the citizens’ rights roughshod.

The management of the passport office of the Service is another area that calls for concern. In the face of the metamorphosis of the ‘japa’ syndrome as panacea to the survival of many Nigerian youths, the importance of the Nigerian passport cannot be overemphasised. This sensitive passport process seems to have been taken over by high and thick walls of corruption which have allegedly been built around the passport offices by a syndicate within the NIS.

The approved fee for the Nigerian passport is N25, 000. Like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the days ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Nigeria Immigration Service, advertised this fee and charge applicants not to pay anything beyond that. The Service equally fixed a three-week timeline for processing of passports. Like INEC, the Nigeria Immigration Service has so far observed these beautiful regulations and preachments in breach.

In Ebonyi State for instance, the NIS allegedly charges as much as N65, 000 to process a passport! This lucrative criminal exploitation of hapless Ebonyi citizenry is said to have terribly damaged the focus of most of both the rank and file of the Ebonyi State Command of Nigeria Immigration Service; and to have reduced majority of them to mere passport racketeering syndicates.

To rub salt on the injury of Ebonyi people, these bad eggs in the Ebonyi State Command of the Service allegedly refuse to capture those who pay online but would not pay the additional N40, 000 bribe. They openly brag of having built an impregnable wall of protection around their corruption even at the headquarters of the NIS and so make mockery of anyone who threatens to report them to the Comptroller General of the service!

A lady banker in Ebonyi State, who spoke under condition of anonymity, narrated how her capturing was delayed until she protested, disrupting proceedings at the Passport Office, before she was captured. Another prince of Ezza Ezekuna in Ebonyi State has equally narrated how he was fleeced of the sum of N65, 000 for a passport by the Ebonyi NIS. He is dragging the NIS operative who exploited him for refund and has threatened to go public if not refunded.

It is alleged that a general parlance exists in Ebonyi State that the only language Ebonyi NIS office understands is “awuwhu” which translates to corruption. Because of this syndicate, people who cannot or will not pay bribes in Ebonyi NIS office go to obtain referral letters from respected offices before approaching NIS for a passport.

However, the Ebonyi NIS passport racket syndicate has developed thick skin for the referral tactics. Recently, several persons who obtained such a referral and many others who could not pay “capturing bribe” have allegedly been denied capturing for several days. Civil society organisations are hereby charged to rise for Ebonyi people, nay Nigerians, because CSO and not the judiciary have become the last hope of the common man in Nigeria!