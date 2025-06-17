Elumelu: Young Africans Digitally Native, Entrepreneurial, Hungry To Build

Share

The Chairman, United Bank for Africa, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has demanded a stronger partnership to fully exploit the potential in African youths, whom he described as digitally savvy and yearning to be at the top. Elumelu stated these in his X handle while reflecting on his dinner session with French President, Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace in Paris. According to him:

“We know technology is transforming our world – we know that the transformation is getting ever faster. “Where is Africa? In the conversation or left outside?

“Young Africans are digitally native, entrepreneurial, and hungry to build. What we need are more opportunities for partnership, more belief in our potential, and platforms to amplify our voices. Africa has led in digital banking, in payments, our value chains can be transformed. “We know that many of the minerals that are techs’ foundation are found in Africa.

“But is Africa getting the benefit?” He pointed out that “Africa needs to capture the moment – ensure we have digital sovereignty – that African priorities are understood and met. “Last night, I joined global tech leaders at an exclusive dinner at the Élysée Palace in Paris, with President Macron.

I wanted to ensure there was an African voice at the table. “I had enriching conversations global tech CEOs, including Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, about how innovation can and must be used to solve humanity’s most pressing challenges, including those facing Africa.”

