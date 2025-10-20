Elumelu: Unlock Pension Funds To Bridge Power Gap

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, has urged African governments to unlock the continent’s vast pension funds.

Elumelu made the call during the inauguration of the white paper on mobilising over four trillion dollars untapped domestic capital across Africa, presented by UBA in Washington on Thursday. He urged them fix the continent’s perennial electricity crisis if they truly desire to power inclusive growth, innovation.

He said that the continent can no longer depend on foreign capital for development while sitting on idle resources that could be put to productive use.

According to him, sustainable development must be financed from within, beginning with the continent’s pension and sovereign funds. “He said that trillions of Naira and dollars in pension assets were currently locked up in low-yield instruments such as treasury bills and sovereign securities.

He said that such funds could be channelled into infrastructure, manufacturing and renewable energy. “Getting pension funds and investing them in treasury bills is not what will help Nigeria or Africa develop. “You need to go and invest in critical sectors.

There might be five per cent or ten per cent loss no problem we will learn over time. “But we need it to work for the African people,” he said. Elumelu said that the United States pension funds played a pivotal role in financing industrial and technological growth.

He commended Nigeria’s establishment of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) under former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He described the CPS as a visionary reform, but stressed that the time has come for those funds to go to work for national development.

Elumelu said that the pension fund was one of the best initiatives Nigeria had undertaken, which must now be deployed strategically. He said that more than half of Africa’s population still lacked access to electricity. “This situation is unacceptable and incompatible with the ambition of building a digital and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven economy.

“Electricity is so critical to power data and AI revolution. Over 50 per cent of our people do not have access to electricity. It is unacceptable. “Our youth are not asking for sympathy, they are asking for systems that work,” he said. Elumelu said that the power sector remained the single most critical barrier to Africa’s transformation.