Elumelu Underscores Critical Role Of Private Sector As Engine Of Transformation

The Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, and Heirs Holdings Limited, Tony Elumelu, CFR has challenged African policymakers to create environments that reward enterprise and unlock the continent’s vast potential.

Elumelu, who stated this while delivering a keynote address during the Abuja Business & Investment Summit & Expo 2025, which held at the Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre Abuja yesterday, said: “Predictable regulation attracts long-term investment, while inconsistency drives it away.”

He, therefore, urged governments to see private sector success as the foundation of national prosperity. He underscored the critical role of the private sector as the true engine of transformation, accounting for over 70 per cent of Africa’s GDP and 80 per cent of employment, also urged African leaders to create a sustainable environment to attract long-term investment.

Citing his group’s transformative investments in the Federal Capital Territory, including the revitalisation of the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, the launch of the Transcorp Event Centre, and ongoing reforms in the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Elumelu pointed out that these projects illustrate how purposeful private capital can power real development.

Speaking on the theme, “Empowering Sustainable Growth: Unlocking Potential in Emerging Markets”, he called for a new social contract between business and government, grounded in trust, transparency, and partnership, adding that sustainable progress requires policies that convert investor confidence into nationbuilding.

While advocating policy stability to champion the pivotal role of the private sector in unlocking Africa’s vast economic potential, Elumelu, who is also the Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, reiterated that no nation has ever achieved sustained prosperity without a vibrant and virile private sector.

“Across Africa, the private sector contributes over 70% of our continent’s GDP and over 80% of total employment. But this is not just about numbers; it’s about influence and initiative. The private sector is reimagining what is possible on our continent,” he stated.