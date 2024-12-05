Elumelu To Govt: Prioritise Security, Improved Access To Electricity

Share

…says insecurity, poverty ‘go hand-in-hand’

…as NISS graduates 960 participants since inception

Chairman of Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu, has tasked the government with the urgent need to prioritise security and improved access to power.

According to him, “Power is so important; development is impossible without reliable access to electricity”.

The entrepreneur made the submission on Thursday at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), where he delivered the graduation lecture to participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 17.

Entitled, Emerging Technologies As Catalyst For Sustainable Social Economic Growth And Partnership: Opportunities For Africa, the lecture concludes the ten-month course for participants, leading to the award of the prestigious Fellow, Security Institute (fai).

“I say to our leaders: if there are two things a leader must prioritise, it should be security, and improvement in access to electricity, and the country, or continent will take off.

“Power is a fundamental resource that impacts every aspect of life. From hospitals to homes, and businesses,

“Nigeria cannot industrialise, and our youths cannot be educated, without ensuring that our abundant natural resources are translated into plentiful, affordable, available and robust power for all.

“A power ecosystem that encourages investments and unlocks our economy and creates prosperity. Development is impossible without power”.

On emerging technologies, and their positive impacts on national development, Elumelu noted: “firmly believe that emerging technologies – be they artificial intelligence, biotechnology, or renewable energy – are not merely tools of convenience, but powerful engines of growth, capable of driving unparallel social and economic development across Africa.

“One thing you must take away is that your job will help you to create an orderly and secure society

“Technology is democratising access to electricity. It is helping to break down barriers that have long hindered progress.

“By investing in digital literacy and infrastructure, we can ensure that no African is left behind in this digital revolution.

“We have missed the first, second and third industrial revolutions. This fourth revolution, we must all work to make sure we do not miss our on this”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DG DSS), Mr. Adeola Ajayi, charged the participants to apply the knowledge acquired, to improve the security ecosystem in their respective countries.

In his welcome address, the Commandant Mr. Joseph Obama, revealed that the strategic leadership/security institute has graduated a total 960 participants since its inception.

