Elumelu Seeks EU, Others’ Support to Curb Youth Migration

To halt mass exodus of youths to overseas in search of greener pastures, Founder/ Chairman, Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Mr. Tony Elumelu, is seeking assistance of development partners including the European Union (EU) and private sector players towards addressing the issue of youths migration in the country. He also insisted that in the 21st century, the solutions to current socio-economic challenges were “not about handouts but economically empowering people so they can look af- ter themselves”.

Elumelu spoke at a dinner held for the visiting EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Ms. Jutta Urpilainen in Abuja. He said given that Nigerians leave the country to seek greener pastures overseas, they could be encouraged to stay back if the necessary environment and empowerment were provided for them in Nigeria.

He stressed that the long-lasting panacea to insecurity in the country was in the economic empowerment of the young population. He said: “We believe that at a time like this, our young ones should not be crossing the Mediterranean in very harsh conditions because they want to seek better living outside of the country. “We want to see our young men and women live well in Africa in our lifetime, and is this possible? Yes. But how do we make it possible?

“When all of us – successful rich Africans, friends of Africa like the EU – when we all team up to bring resources together, collaborate to prioritise young Africans, we will achieve that. “We believe the ultimate solution to insecurity is economic empowerment and we believe that in the 21st century, it is not about handouts but about economically empowering people so they can look after themselves.”

Elumelu pointed out that the Foundation had through $100 million commitment and partnerships brokered, impacted over 18,000 young African entrepreneurs by giving each of them a non-refundable seed capital of $5,000 as well as training 1.5 mil- lion young Africans and appointed new mentors for them.

He said these beneficiaries have in turn created thousands of jobs, adding that over 400,000 jobs had been created since the commencement of TEF. “The motivation of what we do at the Foundation is the realisation that one, poverty anywhere is a threat to all of us everywhere.