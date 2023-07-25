Elumelu returns to House as tribunal sacks LP candidate

The Election Petitions Tribunal yesterday nullified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s declaration of the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 Aniocha/ Oshimili House of Representatives poll in Delta State Ngozi Okolie as the winner of the election. The immediate past House of Representatives Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second in the election, had filed a petition challenging Okolie’s victory.

In his petition, Elumelu argued that Okolie was not properly sponsored by the LP and that he did not resign his position as a public office holder before participating in the election.

The three-man tribunal panel headed by Justice A. Z. Mussa disqualified Okolie and declared Elumelu as the winner of the election. The tribunal held that Okolie was not duly sponsored by the LP and that he was not a member of the party as of May 28, 2022, when the primary was purportedly held. It also ruled that Okolie did not resign from public office to contest the election.