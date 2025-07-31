Elumelu: Power, Youth, Infrastructure’ll Define Africa’s Destiny

In a rousing keynote address that blended candour, urgency, and vision, Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, UBA, and Transcorp, and Founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation, yesterday challenged African leaders and global institutions to reimagine the continent’s development trajectory, placing resilient infrastructure, youth empowerment, and energy access at the centre of a bold new agenda. Delivering the headline speech at the African Caucus Meeting of the IMF and World Bank, held in Bangui, Central African Republic, Elumelu declared:

“Africa’s development is our responsibility. No one else will do it for us. The future is in our hands—and we must lead.”

Addressing ministers of finance, central bank governors, and executives of the Bretton Woods institutions, Elumelu called for a radical rethinking of Africa’s development model, anchored on Africapitalism—a philosophy he champions that sees the African private sector as a catalyst for both economic growth and social impact.

Speaking on the theme “Resilient Infrastructure, Human Capital, and Green Assets”, Elumelu identified the continent’s chronic infrastructure deficit as a fundamental constraint to progress.

From power to digital connectivity, he noted, Africa lags dangerously behind. According to him, “our roads, ports, and power systems are not fit for purpose. Without addressing these gaps, we cannot unlock the growth and prosperity our people deserve.”

In stark terms, Elumelu spotlighted the energy crisis, saying: “Up to 70 per cent of our people lack electricity. Nigeria generates less than 7,000 MW for over 200 million people.

Imagine what we could become with 100,000 MW. That is the scale of transformation Africa needs.” He hailed ongoing efforts by his companies—Transcorp and Heirs Energies—in deploying power solutions and harnessing gas as a transitional energy source.

He urged multilateral institutions to recognise Africa’s unique path to a green future, calling gas “a viable transition fuel.” No theme resounded more than Elumelu’s call to invest in Africa’s greatest resource: its youth.

“Africa is the youngest continent. Over 60 per cent of our people are under 35. This is either our greatest asset—or our greatest risk,” he said.

He highlighted the success of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, which has funded over 24,000 entrepreneurs with non-refundable seed capital, trained 1.5 million youth, and catalysed 1.2 million jobs across 54 African countries.

“These young people are not just our future—they are our present. If empowered, they will transform Africa. If neglected, they will become a source of instability,” he said.

In a final charge, Elumelu offered three imperative including taking ownership of Africa’s destiny: “No one will build this continent for us.”Prioritising power: “Without energy, there can be no progress,” and Investing in youth: “They are the builders of a new Africa.”

He praised initiatives like the World Bank’s ‘Mission 300’, which aims to connect 300 million Africans to electricity, and pledged continued support through his seat on the IMF Advisory Council on Entrepreneurship and Growth.

“Africa is ready,” Elumelu concluded. “Let us seize this moment and build the prosperous, resilient, and inclusive continent our people deserve.”