Elumelu, Others Make IMF MD’s Advisory Council

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, on Thursday, convened an inaugural meeting with her new Advisory Council on Entrepreneurship and Growth.

According to a press statement, the establishment of the council is part of the IMF’s efforts, “To help its 191 member countries create more conducive macroeconomic and financial conditions for strong and durable economic growth driven by productivity enhancements.”

The statement quoted Georgieva saying that: “The medium-term outlook for world economic growth is at its lowest in several decades. Much of the slowdown can be attributed to declining productivity growth.”

“The Council brings together a group of leading thinkers and practitioners in business, finance, academia, and policymaking to share their views and experiences on how macroeconomic and financial policies can provide a supportive environment for innovation, entrepreneurship, and productivity—key ingredients for a thriving private sector and strong economic growth,” she added.

According to the statement, the Council’s confirmed members thus far are: Tony Elumelu, Founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings; Professor Ufuk Akcigit, who is the Arnold C. Harberger Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago; HRH Ambassador Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States of America; Marc Benioff, Chair, CEO, and Co-Founder of Salesforce; Ana Botín, Executive Chair, Banco Santander; Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Group; Margherita Della Valle, Chief Executive, Vodafone Group; Robert Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Vista Equity Partners and Federico Sturzenegger, Argentine Minister of Deregulation and State Transformation.

“The IMF Managing Director’s Advisory Council will meet approximately once every three months in structured discussions under Chatham House rules,” the statement said.

“The discussions with the Council will inform the IMF’s analytical agenda and policy research aimed at promoting macroeconomic and financial policies that are conducive to higher productivity growth and can support stronger medium-term economic prospects across its membership,” it added.

