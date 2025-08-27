Elumelu: Nigeria’s Future Belongs To Those Who See Opportunities

…laments over $1.5bn loss to medical tourism

Co-Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Dr. Awele Elumelu, OFR, has said Nigeria loses over $1.5 billion annually to medical tourism. While encouraging investors to believe in the country and explore available opportunities, she reassured that Nigeria still holds great investment potential for discerning minds, who are prepared to think out of the box.

Speaking in Lagos at the LCCI International Business Conference and Expo 2025, with the theme, “Investing in Nigeria: The Challenges and the Opportunities – The Entrepreneur’s Perspective”, Awele, who is the Founder, Avon HMO & Avon Medical and Director, Director, Heirs Holdings, said the future of Nigeria would be written by those who see opportunity and have the courage to act where others see obstacles. According to her, “that is the spirit that will define Nigeria’s transformation. That is the legacy we must all commit to.

“I stand here not just as a medical doctor, but as an entrepreneur, an investor, and above all, a strong believer in the power of the private sector to transform our economy.” The medical doctor, who shared her perspective on the health sector, said the challenge was personal to her, saying that Nigeria loses over $1.5 billion annually to medical tourism. That is capital flight — but also an opportunity.

“Why should Nigerians travel abroad for treatment when we can build world-class facilities here? Why export patients and in addition, why lose manpower when we can retain skills and create jobs? “Through Avon Medical and Avon HMO, we chose to act. We are building hospitals and clinics, and providing affordable health insurance — because access is as critical as quality.

“This is how entrepreneurs think: see the problem, create the solution.” Describing Nigeria as a country that is blessed with abundant natural resources but equally facing enormous unmet needs, she reminded investors that unmet needs were not barriers but business opportunities waiting to be unlocked.

She said: “A few statistics frame this conversation: Nigeria is home to over 226 million people, Africa’s most populous nation and the 6th largest population in the world. “Our median age is just 18 years.

Over 60 per cent of Nigerians are under the age of 30 — making us the youngest nation in the world. “By 2025, our population will reach 237.5 million, and by 2050, we are projected to be the third most populous country globally.

“What does this mean? It means we are sitting on a goldmine: a massive market, a future workforce, and a generation of innovators waiting for someone to believe in them. But this can also become a challenge if not properly harnessed for human progress.”