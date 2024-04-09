Elumelu mulls buying NPFL club

Tony Elumelu, the Chairman of United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Heirs Holdings, has said that he is considering buying a club in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

He made this announcement yesterday after someone on X platform (formerly Twitter) suggested that more big businesses should support the Nigerian football.

A user named Adebayo Mustapha suggested that the government should encourage big companies in Nigeria to own a part of a football club as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Mustapha gave an example of linking teams with companies, saying it would make the league more competitive.

In response, Elumelu said that the Sports Minister, Senator John Enoh, had already spoken to him about the idea, and it is being put through a feasibility test.

“This is a nice idea. The Sports Minister, senator John Enoh, is already thinking along this line and has approached me, and we are already evaluating viability,” the tweet reads.