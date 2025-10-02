Elumelu: I Believe In The Power Of Private Sector

…receives Appeal of Conscience Foundation award

The Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has restated his strong belief in the power of the private sector to enable Africa attain its goals. Elumelu stated this while receiving the Appeal of Conscience Foundation award in New York.

Represented by his wife, Mrs. Awele Elumelu, the prolific investor, who is also the Chairman, United Bank for Aftica (UBA) and Heirs Holdings, said the private sector’s long-term interests were inextricably linked to the health of communities. She said: “As you know, my husband, Tony Elumelu, cannot be here tonight.

Tony would clearly have liked to be here, and I represented him this evening to pass on his gratitude, best wishes and his heartfelt words: “It is an honour to receive this award; one that deeply resonates with my personal values, and it is a privilege to be associated with the legacy represented by the Appeal of Conscience Foundation and Rabbi Arthur Schneier.”

While receiving the award on behalf of her husband, she took time to honour the workers who died in the recent fire incident that engulfed one of the groups offices in Lagos.

According to her, “it is with a heavy heart, weighed by recent and profound loss, that I accept this award. Just a few days ago, we lost six beloved colleagues in a tragic incident. “They were family, friends, mothers, sons, and daughters, hardworking individuals, who were dedicated to building a better Africa. Their absence leaves a void that cannot be filled. “Across our Group, we are grieving this deep loss.

“And so tonight, before all else, I wish to honour their memories with a moment of silence. “May the souls of the departed rest in peace. Amen” Speaking on the urgent need to transform lives in Africa, she said: “I was not born with a silver spoon, I was not educated abroad, I inherited nothing. I was blessed with determination, but also luck.

“That determination, and that luck have brought material success. I have been rewarded with a wonderful family, with privileges, with the capacity to bring about change. “The American tradition of philanthropy, the tradition we see so clearly in this room today, has always inspired me. “The great names that built America in the Gilded Age, the new generation that have endowed universities, research and culture.

“I was conscious right from the beginning that we needed to give back. And to give back in a way that catalytically changes our continent, Africa. I am not one to blame others. “I also – and my career demonstrates this – know that Africa is full of opportunity. In fact, I think no other continent offers such opportunity.”

She reflected on the businesses under the group spanning four continents; employing over 40,000 people – including in New York – where United Bank for Africa (UBA) is also located as the only African bank that can take deposits in the United States of America.

“At Heirs Holdings, when we invest in energy and power, we see it as a mission to light up homes, schools, and hospitals. “When we create value in the financial services industry, we drive inclusion, offering the underrepresented a stake in the economy.

“And through the Tony Elumelu Foundation, a personal commitment we made in 2010, we have identified, trained, mentored, and provided over $100 million in seed funding to over 24,000 young African entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries.

“By empowering a generation with economic opportunities and the means to shape their own destinies, we are combatting the despair that fuels economic instability, migration, and insecurity. “But there’s more to be done.

Thus, the Appeal of Conscience Foundation award not only strength ens my resolve to do more, to deepen our impact, but it is a call out for collaboration with those who share similar values. “The Appeal of Conscience Foundation demonstrates wonderfully that collaboration, that appeal to our common humanity. And this is ever more important in a complicated, divided world.

“I am also most privileged to share this wonderful audience tonight with His Eminence, Cardinal Dolan, whose leadership embodies faith in action for the common good. Congratulations, Cardinal. “I would like to express special appreciation to Rabbi Schneier. Your vision, six decades ago, has created this powerful platform. “And thank you, to my good friend Maurice Levy, for this recognition.

This is truly humbling. “I dedicate this award to the thousands of Africapitalists across the African continent who relentlessly create the Africa we envision; the young entrepreneurs, innovators, and my colleagues across Heirs Holdings Group who are working tirelessly, often against great odds, to create a better future, to improve lives and transform Africa.

“This award is for them. It is a recognition of their resilience and a symbol of our shared commitment to building bridges of hope and prosperity across Africa and the world.”